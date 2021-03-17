Naomi Campbell Sits Down With AMAKA Studio to Celebrate Their Launch

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Founded by 25-year-old Nigerian-American CEO Adaora Oramah, AMAKA will spotlight nuanced stories for women from Africa and across the diaspora. AMAKA’s launch celebrations kick off during International Women’s Month with several high-profile interviews. As well as interviewing model Naomi Campbell on Instagram Live, AMAKA has sat down with Kenyan-American singer-songwriter and actress Victoria Kimani and Nigerian superstar Teni during their official launch (8 March).

With a mission to produce inclusive and culturally relevant content that represents the perspective of Pan-African women, AMAKA’s Editorial team will create content that unites women across geographical and language boundaries. One mission is to bridge the gap between North and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as create editorial content and events for French-speaking Africa and the African diaspora.

AMAKA’s Editor-in-Chief, Ivie Ani explains her editorial mission over the next 12 months, ‘I just hope that AMAKA’s main mission comes to fruition in that we develop trust between our work, our content, our voice, our platform and an audience - a devoted audience who feels like what we’re doing accurately represents them, educates them, entertains them, enlightens them and helps them to think critically about what they’ve already been living, experiencing, thinking about working on and creating.’

AMAKA plans to launch its podcast Here and Now in April. The bi-weekly series will be hosted by Ivie Ani and popular figures will be invited to share their personal and professional stories and offer advice. Between 2-4 May, AMAKA will host a free virtual summit, covering various topics from economic empowerment to mental health.

AMAKA wishes to cultivate a sense of unity and collaboration amongst women in Africa and across the diaspora. As CEO Adaora Oramah explains, ‘The whole idea is to really bring AMAKA to life across various different platforms in a way that can help forge and create a very unique and tight-knit community. It’s important to me that AMAKA is a fully-inclusive community for all African women from across the world, however they identify."’

AMAKA is a new digital media publisher that aims to break new ground with a co-creative approach to deliver experiences and content that unifies a Pan-African community.

Through editorial, video, podcasts, events and more, AMAKA spotlights the diverse and dynamic experiences of women from Africa and beyond.

AMAKA brings together talented media and content specialists with a wealth of experience from across the industry, who have notably worked with Teen Vogue, The New York Times, DAZED Media, Complex, HBO, VICE, Boiler Room, OkayAfrica, Universal Music, Warner Bros. and more.

Predominantly led by Black women from Africa and the African diaspora, amongst the new faces at AMAKA are Ivie Ani as the Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Director and Zerrin Oteng as the Marketing and PR Manager.