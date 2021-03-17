ORock Technologies Selects HPE Ezmeral Software and HPE GreenLake Cloud Services for Data Science as-a-Service, Open-Source Hybrid Cloud and Big Data Storage Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that ORock® Technologies, Inc., a hybrid cloud service provider, is launching a powerful suite of offerings for data science, Kubernetes orchestration, and big data so organizations can bring new capabilities to market faster and derive deeper insights from their data, all powered by HPE Ezmeral software and HPE GreenLake. ORock is delivering the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform as a service with secure, agile, pay-per-use data science that is subscription-based via HPE GreenLake. Additionally, ORock has joined the HPE Partner Ready Service Program (PRSP), and becomes the first PRSP member to offer the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform delivered as a service. ORock was selected for its comprehensive cloud infrastructure and storage solutions that are characterized by end-to-end security, high performance, and regulatory compliance, enabling customers to leverage HPE technology and services, with ORock solutions, to deliver strategic business benefits, including optimized operating efficiency and better business agility.

As organizations increasingly seek to move applications and workloads off-premises, public cloud hosting concerns continue to grow, notably over cost predictability, vendor lock-in, regulatory compliance, network performance, and lack of control over sensitive data. Enterprises and public sector organizations are looking for agile, low-cost alternatives that combine the agility and simplicity of the cloud with the governance, control, and visibility of an on-premises environment. Designed to address these challenges, ORock has teamed with HPE Ezmeral and HPE GreenLake solutions to enable end-to-end hybrid cloud solutions that seamlessly address security challenges, and meet the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

“ We continue to extend our strong relationship with HPE to deliver innovative open source cloud solutions that offer tremendous business value to the market,” said Gregory Hrncir, President and CEO, ORock Technologies. “ Our new Data Science as-a-Service solution is fundamental to how organizations can consume AI and ML technologies at speed and scale. This is a much easier way for IT teams to experience popular AI and ML tools that they love, with the most secure cloud in the market utilizing HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers.”

HPE Ezmeral Container Platform in the ORock Cloud Delivers Simple, Automated Way for Entire IT Teams to Deploy AI/ML Models at Scale & Speed

The HPE Ezmeral Software portfolio is a purpose-built, hybrid cloud platform for data science and analytics workloads for enterprises to build and accelerate their modern data analytics initiatives at scale. The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform combined with the ORock Cloud and HPE GreenLake, provides an agile, lower cost, and consistent cloud experience that delivers greater speed and simplicity to modern application development and DevOps agility to the ML lifecycle.

“ We have collaborated with ORock Technologies around a suite of secure, efficient hybrid cloud solutions as a service, powered by HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and delivered through HPE Greenlake with cloud hosting and infrastructure, ransomware rescue, bare metal and Kubernetes,” said Anant Chintamaneni, VP and GM, HPE Ezmeral Products. “ Together with ORock Technologies, data scientist and ML Engineers can utilize a simple, streamlined way to create and operationalize AI/ML apps leveraging data in the cloud, on-premises, and at the edge.”

The ORock enterprise-grade, open source platform is built exclusively on HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers, and is designed to support sensitive data and workloads that require superior performance, predictability, compliance, and control. ORock’s cloud solutions, combined with the securely designed HPE ProLiant servers and HPE Ezmeral Container Platform solutions delivered as a service, feature world-class security controls and no data egress fees to help organizations protect data, lower costs, and avoid vendor lock-in. The ORock Data Science as-a-Service solution enables data science teams to have greater self-management of IT resources, and one-click access to a rich set of data science tools, such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, Apache Kafka, Shogun, Apache Spark, RapidMiner and more. Customers can test their data science workloads by applying for the free container sandbox offer for qualified, enterprise accounts. By accessing a single self-service application with a true consumption-based model, data scientists are freed of the complexity of deploying these applications and can instead focus on deriving valuable insights to move their business forward.

“ With the massive shift to hybrid cloud, how an organization addresses the many challenges of security, high performance and compliance – on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge – has become critical to their success,” said Chintamaneni. “ We’re happy to work with ORock for its comprehensive container based hybrid cloud and analytics solutions. With exceptional levels of performance, security, and cost predictability, customers get a best-in-class HPE partner with ORock.”

Driving Innovation with Kubernetes as-a-Service and Big Data as-a-Service

In addition to the Data Science as-a-Service offering, ORock will continue to leverage the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform capabilities, including Kubernetes as-a-Service and Big Data as-a-Service, to bring cutting-edge experiences to empower entire IT teams and drive business innovation.

