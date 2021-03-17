Alorica and Talkdesk Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy Next Generation of Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO & IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alorica, a global leader in customer experience (CX) solutions, and Talkdesk®, Inc., the leading cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver turnkey CX solutions. The partnership brings together Talkdesk’s cloud-based contact center platform with Alorica’s award-winning operational execution and best-in-class workforce, providing clients with a complete solution to build customer satisfaction, loyalty and long-term value through a scalable, cost-efficient and secure implementation.

“Many businesses are facing the challenge of needing to invest and scale more robust customer service and experience requirements amidst uncertain economic outlooks,” said Greg Haller, chief operating officer, Alorica. “With a deep understanding of the customer and how digital platforms are redefining our industry, Alorica is investing in the right technology and partners that will help our clients navigate their CX transformation successfully. The combined, complementary capabilities of Alorica and Talkdesk give clients a differentiated pathway to cost-effectively elevate the customer experience. Ultimately, this leads to brand loyalty, revenue growth and operational efficiencies.”

Modern consumer expectations have advanced beyond voice-only support to include web, messaging, mobile applications and social platforms as part of the customer journey. In response, service models must deliver fast and easy customer engagement, across all channels, in a way that is both personalized and contextual at every customer touchpoint. However, companies are challenged to activate new technology, high-quality talent and world-class operational models at an accelerated pace while simultaneously reducing risk and improving efficiency.

“Talkdesk is passionate about driving the contact center industry forward with innovative solutions, providing companies with the solutions and flexible consumption-based pricing options they need to set themselves apart from their competition,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer, Talkdesk. “The customer-first philosophy shared by Alorica and Talkdesk helps enterprises around the world build brand trust and loyalty by delivering exceptional customer interactions.”

Alorica and Talkdesk are joining forces to achieve these goals, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of client needs and the ability to quickly provide tailored offerings. Through their combined capabilities, clients will benefit from an integrated operating model for hiring, training, analytics, knowledge management, quality assurance, call routing and automation. Talkdesk’s native cloud platform complements Alorica’s embedded systems and empowers a skilled workforce, giving clients an industry-leading and strategic executional partner to efficiently establish and scale the latest CX solutions through a single interface at a fraction of the cost of building standalone operations.

By leveraging Talkdesk CX Cloud™, Alorica further enhances its enterprise performance at scale on behalf of clients around the world, resulting in increased productivity, customer satisfaction and cost savings. Through this one-of-a-kind partnership, Alorica and Talkdesk are setting a new benchmark for the contact center solutions market with scalability, security and reliability. This is backed not only by Talkdesk’s 100% uptime Service Level Agreement, but also implemented through one of the largest customer experience providers in the world—Alorica.

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Ready for the next generation of #CX? @OfficialAlorica and @Talkdesk are excited to announce a new strategic partnership as an integrated solution to help brands deploy global omnichannel experiences tailored to their business

Social Networks:

About Alorica

We are made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support the world’s most respected brands with the best talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.Alorica.com.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises. Combining enterprise performance with consumer simplicity, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of support and sales teams and their end-customers, resulting in higher customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,800 innovative companies around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, 2U, Trivago and YMCA rely on Talkdesk to make customer experience their competitive advantage. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.