Training the Next Generation of AI Leaders: Perficient Announces Collaboration with the Mark Cuban Foundation to Host AI Bootcamp

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced a collaboration with the Mark Cuban Foundation, a personal foundation empowering communities and nonprofit organizations, to host a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students in the Dallas area. The program will introduce students to the concepts of AI through educational seminars, interactive lessons, and lab exercises.

The Mark Cuban Foundation is focused on recruiting students from underserved communities to attend AI Bootcamps with a key concentration on introducing girls and students of color to the AI and machine learning space. The AI Bootcamp training sessions hosted by Perficient will be open to a limited number of high school students living in or around Dallas who are interested in learning more about AI and machine learning. Students do not need familiarity with computer science or programming to attend.

“Both Perficient and the Mark Cuban Foundation share a commitment to advancing STEM education opportunities for underrepresented communities and supporting diversity in the technology industry,” said Bill Davis, vice president of marketing and communications, Perficient. “We’re thrilled to leverage our strong presence in the Dallas market and team of technology experts to work with the Mark Cuban Foundation on this innovative and influential program.”

AI has changed the way humans experience normal everyday interactions, and has redefined consumers’ expectations. Over the course of the four-day bootcamp, students will learn what AI is and isn’t, where they interact with AI in their daily lives, and the ethical implications of AI systems. Students will also learn how to use Microsoft’s cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications. The bootcamp will be held over four Saturdays beginning in October 2021. Simultaneous sessions will occur in more than a dozen cities, delivering training to hundreds of aspiring technology enthusiasts.

“We’re thrilled to extend our AI Bootcamps into several additional markets this year and add Perficient as a key partner in the Dallas region,” said Ryan Kline, Director of Sponsorships for the Mark Cuban Foundation. “Students in our program will benefit from the mentorship of the Perficient volunteers, who will help teach our curriculum to inspire and energize our students to pursue education and careers in technology.”

Perficient’s award-winning AI practice combines several AI technologies, including machine learning, natural language processing, cognitive computing, and predictive analytics, with other emerging technologies to create innovative, intelligent solutions that help companies understand and better navigate their vast digital data.

Parents and students interested in attending the Perficient-hosted AI Bootcamp can find more information about the program and applications on the Mark Cuban Foundation website. For more information about Perficient’s commitment to driving STEM education opportunities and enabling innovation through our AI capabilities, subscribe to our blog and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

