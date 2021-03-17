Carolina-Based Sharonview Federal Credit Union Chooses Elan as Credit Card Partner

MINNEAPOLIS & INDIAN LAND, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sharonview Federal Credit Union, one of the nation’s top 200 credit unions, and Elan Financial Services have signed an exclusive agreement that will provide Sharonview’s more than 90,000 members with a suite of credit card products and services. This partnership provides Sharonview with a high-value credit card program – including marketing tools, employee training, promotional programs, cardmember services, and a suite of digital card solutions – under the Sharonview brand.

The long-term partnership will allow Sharonview to offer its members an even higher-value credit card program. Industry-leading marketing tools, including direct-mail campaigns and digital acquisitions, are also intended to drive even more members to consider carrying Sharonview-branded credit cards.

“We are pleased to partner with Elan for our credit card program,” said Bill Partin, President and CEO of Sharonview. “Elan has a best-in-class solution —with rewards and digital access — that we know our cardmembers will appreciate. And we’ll have a partner who’s invested in the technologies to manage the compliance and fraud detection so we can focus on our members.”

Sharonview cardmembers will enjoy the program’s desirable reward options, online access to manage their accounts, and 24x7 access to account service team members for special assistance when needed.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sharonview cardmembers to the Elan family,” said Matt Carpenter, Market Director for Elan Partnership Development. “For more than 50 years, Elan has adapted to changing customer preferences and industry demands. We believe that our credit card model is unparalleled in the industry, and we remain committed to broadening our credit union partnerships within payments.”

About Elan Financial Services

Elan is America’s leading agent credit card issuer and partners with 1,300 financial institutions nationwide. For more than 50 years, Elan has offered an outsourced partnership solution that provides financial institutions of all sizes the ability to offer a competitive credit card program. Elan has continually developed and introduced industry-leading technologies to improve cardmember satisfaction and drive ongoing program growth, all while sharing the program economics with our partners. For more information, visit www.elanfinancialservices.com/credit-card.

About Sharonview Federal Credit Union

Sharonview Federal Credit Union, voted in 2018 the No.1 credit union in South Carolina by Forbes, is headquartered in Indian Land, South Carolina, and has been serving its members since 1955. Today, Sharonview serves over 90,000 members nationwide, has assets totaling more than $1.6 billion and operates 17 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. It is also ranked as one of the top 200 credit unions in the country, proving its dedication to providing its members with a full array of value-added financial services, all of which are backed by the United States government and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Sharonview currently stands above the crowd in delivering the personal touch, providing loans with fewer restrictions, flexible terms and lower rates. For more than 65 years, Sharonview has promised exceptional value and delivered financial services members can trust, with us it’s personal. For more information on Sharonview Federal Credit Union: www.sharonview.org.