Wear What You Love Anywhere With Macy’s Spring Fashion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This spring, Macy’s (NYSE:M) inspires shoppers to wear what they love anywhere and celebrate the many ways expressing personal style can make even the most routine moments feel memorable and fun. With must-have looks from the best brands at amazing prices across apparel, beauty, home and accessories, Macy’s is the ultimate style destination. For extra inspiration and expert tips, check out Macy’s Presents The Edit, a digital destination of all the buzziest looks curated by experts from Macy’s Fashion Office. With so many ways to shop, from Macy’s app or macys.com to visiting your local Macy’s for inspiration or enjoying contact-free curbside pick-up, scoring the best deals and must-have trends for spring has never been easier.

“This spring every moment is the perfect occasion to bring out our best looks,” said Durand Guion, vice president, Macy’s Fashion Office. “We’ve curated the season’s top trends including exciting, bold colors, a spotlight on statement making florals plus a return to minimalism highlighted by neutral colors paired with slim and sleek shapes. Our take on beauty this season celebrates natural and beautiful skin with an emphasis on the eyes and brows. This spring, we’re offering more style options than ever to help shoppers express their personal style and create the perfect look.”

Wear What You Love Anywhere

Macy’s spring campaign, “Wear What You Love Anywhere,” celebrates the magic of a great outfit and the power of expressing personal style to transform every moment into an instantly memorable one. The spot bursting with exuberant colors and quick vignettes captures beautiful moments of heightened reality set in everyday situations. From an adventurous skate boarder in a color-blocked outfit to the ultimate self-styled photo shoot for an insta-fame-worthy day in the park sporting a print-popping set, the upbeat ad illustrates and celebrates the carefree power of wearing exactly what you want wherever you want. Produced by Macy’s in collaboration with Major Behavior, the campaign rolls out across television, print and digital.

Spring 2021 Trends

This spring wear favorite pieces anywhere, whether it’s a stylish trip to the grocery store or a waist-up glam look for a day full of virtual meetings. Here are some of our best-loved trends:

Bright Now

Color, color and more color! Bold color has the superpower to make everything brighter. Put every hue of happy into the closet and electrify with chic silhouettes in bold, high-charged colors that are equal parts playful and sophisticated. From an unexpected bold pop in shoes and accessories to a full color-blocked look, it’s all about utilizing bright and cheerful colors to mix and match pieces. Get the look with matching sets and graphic prints in a rainbow of color so electric that even the most non-occasion becomes a total event.

Bloom On

Inspired by the blooms of spring, floral prints take form in new retro and graphic styles highlighted by floral shapes emulating bouquets and pressed flowers. Soft colors allow for dressing head-to-toe or a sophisticated statement piece, while printed designs and figural floral jewelry create standout looks. Pastels and colorful hues transcend into the beauty space, making a statement eye and flushed cheeks a trend for the season.

The Minimalist Moment

The new minimalism is an elevated take on classic wardrobe staples. Clean silhouettes mixed with woven and padded leather textures in monochromatic and neutral hues create a tailored, yet easy style. Shoes and accessories boast architectural details, such as chain link details in jewelry. All roads lead to a pared-down perfection that’s comfortable anywhere. An effortless look is pulled together with ‘barely there’ beauty, natural and sleek hair inspiration, and a strong focus on brows and neutral palettes.

Spring Home & Entertaining

For the home, be inspired by the colors of India, the animals of the jungle, natural textures, light hues and intricate prints that transport any room to a faraway escape. Exotic details like rattan lighting, colorful printed textiles and etched wood and gold accessories bring excitement into the room. For a refined, luxe look, add art deco influenced furniture, barware and décor. Metallic detailing and plush textures are reminiscent with jewel tones and geometric shapes. Lastly, put wellness at the top of your list with healthy and planet-friendly textiles such as sustainably made sheets and towels and fabrics that give an extra boost of cleanliness with anti-microbial materials. Anti-allergen fabrics give peace of mind without compromising comfort, just in time for a spring home refresh.

It Starts With Her

Macy’s is proud to celebrate the creative power and initiative that women display every day. Shop brands designed for women by women that give a fresh take on everything from design and style to beauty and accessories to inspire head-to-toe confidence. Discover new brands including OMA the Label, Parisian Pets, Urban Hydration and more at macys.com/honors.

CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 underwear collection is inspired by his passion for life, fun and discipline. The world-famous soccer forward’s approach to designing his men’s underwear line is highlighted by masculinity, comfort and the use of bright colors to evoke playfulness. The CR7 collection delivers quality materials for structure, breathability and versatility. Whether on the field or watching a game from the couch, this line provides the ultimate in style and comfort.

Icons Of Style

Icons Of Style is a limited-edition collaboration with five black visionaries to help move the world of fashion forward. These creatives will bring their dynamic style to brands found only at Macy’s for a one-of-a-kind fashion experience. Exclusive drops across ready-to-wear, men’s and shoes include Zerina Akers for Bar III, Misa Hylton for I.N.C. International Concepts, Aminah Abdul Jillil for I.N.C. International Concepts Shoes, Allen Onyia for I.N.C. International Concepts Men’s, and Ouigi Theodore for Sun + Stone Men’s. Icons of Style launches March 22.

Simply Natural Scents

Simply Natural Scents is a naturally-derived “farm to beauty” bath & body collection exclusive to Macy’s, available in four scents that capture the vivid freshness of nature. The clean formulas and recyclable packaging boast a lineup of body lotion, hair and body wash, hand soap and body mist. From cherry blossom notes, to hints of cedarwood, to succulent apples and pears, the scents offer an olfactory escape that is dermatologist tested for all skin types. Explore the collection on macys.com and in select Macy’s stores beginning in April.

Grayscale X Macy’s

Macy’s is teaming up with Grayscale on an exclusive, limited-edition ready-to-wear collection. Created by Khala Whitney to inspire women to feel bold and fearless, Grayscale X Macy’s features an assortment of edgy mix and match sets, flirty dresses, detailed bodysuits and chic designs for the trendsetting fashionista. The celeb-loved brand launches on macys.com in May.

The Park

For the latest trends in menswear, head to “The Park,” a digital immersive shopping experience showcasing cutting edge men’s fashion from head to toe across apparel, accessories, shoes, and more. New designers to “The Park” include Paul Smith, Corridor NYC, Deus Ex Machina, and Diop. In April, “The Park” will expand to ready-to-wear with the launch of The Park Women’s, highlighting on-trend, avant-garde designs from fashion-forward brands. New brands coming to The Park Women’s include Cor by Ultra Cor, Alala, Terez, LNA, Dauntless, and Splendid. Discover new brands and shop select styles at macys.com/thepark.

St. Tropez Ashley Graham Ultimate Glow Set

Tanning meets skin care with this limited-edition self-tan set co-created by model, Ashley Graham for the ultimate natural, wearable glow. Infused with a subtle fragrance of Ashley’s favorite scents and enriched with hyaluronic acid complex, rosehip oil and vitamin E for nourished, healthy skin, this luxe self-tanner dries within seconds, revealing a soft, streak- free application for all day glow. The set includes self-tan luxe whipper crème mousse and an applicator mitt.

Kathy Ireland Home by Bush Furniture

Whether it’s a little tweak or a drastic change, spring is the perfect time to clean out the clutter and give your indoor space a makeover. From unique accent pieces to fashionable but functional home office furniture, Kathy Ireland Home by Bush Furniture delivers durable, family-friendly quality furniture for all home needs. Designed by supermodel and actress, Kathy Ireland, the brand offers a wide selection of tables, dressers, rugs, lamps, and bedding accessories plus celebrates Kathy’s love for fashion.

Make-A-Wish®

Macy’s will be helping Make-A-Wish celebrate World Wish Day (April 29) throughout the entire month of April. Macy’s customers will have the opportunity to round-up their in-store purchases to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change or donate online at macys.com to support. Now more than ever, wishes can bring hope, joy and a sense of normalcy back into the lives of wish kids and their families. Don’t wait for hope. Create it. Together, Macy’s customers and colleagues can help make wishes come true.

About Macy’s

Macy’s is America’s Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities. For more information, please visit macysinc.com.