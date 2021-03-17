Azorra Leases Six Embraer E170s to American Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azorra Aviation Holdings, LLC (“Azorra”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into long-term lease agreements covering six (6) Embraer E170s to be operated by American Airlines’ wholly owned Envoy subsidiary.

Azorra will purchase the aircraft from BA CityFlyer (a wholly owned regional subsidiary of British Airways) after they transition through maintenance and modification at the Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services facility in Macon, GA. The passenger cabins will be reconfigured to 65 seats including refurbishments and rebranding to operate for Envoy. The E170 shares considerable commonality with Envoy’s existing E175 fleet, but with greater capacity and efficiency versus smaller 40-50 seat jets.

“ We are thrilled to have this opportunity to engineer such a unique transition of aircraft between two of the world’s most distinguished global air carriers, facilitating a repositioning of these aircraft to replace less efficient smaller jets within American’s regional networks. This is yet another example of how Azorra continues to bring innovative fleet rationalization, transition and financing solutions for our customers,” said John Evans, Azorra’s CEO. This transaction follows a recent trade where Azorra aggregated fourteen Embraer E190s formerly with Copa Airlines (Panama), transitioning them to Alliance Airlines (Australia) a newly established operator of the type.

About Azorra

Azorra is a relationship-driven commercial aircraft lessor, providing lease, financing, and asset management solutions with a focus on regional, crossover and small narrowbody aircraft. Azorra’s team is led by industry veterans with a shared history of success and a wealth of experience in aircraft leasing. Since its inception, Azorra has completed transactions on 37 aircraft. The company currently owns and manages 11 aircraft and has purchase and lease commitments on an additional 6 aircraft.

For additional information, please visit us at www.azorra.com or on LinkedIn.