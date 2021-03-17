QMC HealthID Partners with PopupRx; Deploys HealthID Solution Within Pharmacies Across Texas

SAN MARCOS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QMC HealthID, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp and supplier of management platforms and mobile apps that authenticate the process of infectious disease testing and reporting, today announced that it has partnered with PopupRx Inc. The licensing agreement will allow PopupRx’s 20-plus pharmacies to deploy the QMC HealthID™ app, giving these locations access to secure COVID-19 testing and reporting.

QMC HealthID™ is built with professional test administration and public health reporting in mind. When QMC HealthID™ becomes integrated with PopupRx’s growing network of pharmacies, each pharmacy will receive a professional digital platform that includes:

Support for professional management and test administration

A convenient, easy to use privacy-first mobile app for pharmacy customers

Built-in tools to meet regulatory and business reporting requirements for infectious disease testing

In addition, PopupRx and QMC intend to explore QMC’s proprietary anti-counterfeiting technology to combat medical product counterfeiting. The firms plan to combine QMC’s quantum dot labelling technology and platform with PopupRx’s supply chain experience and provide pharmacies with:

An efficient and effective approach to limit counterfeit medical products

Enhanced digital capabilities to track products

Services that support the security of the distribution and the safety of health products

PopupRx provides pharmacy services to independent pharmacies across Texas, providing prescriptions, testing and laboratory services to both urban and rural areas.

“We consider our partnership with QMC to be a game-changing event as we enter 2021. With over 1.7M packages stolen from the mail or lost each day in the US, we are excited about the prospect of creating a safe and secure way for pharmacies to Trace and Track essential and potentially life-saving prescription drug packages being delivered or shipped to patients within local communities across the United States and beyond,” said David Vinson, CEO and Founder of EverydayRx (EverydayRx is a DBA of PopupRx).

QMC HealthID views this partnership as an example of how the pharmacy vertical can use quantum dots to securely track COVID-19 testing, actively combat prescription medication counterfeiting and help communities return to living.

“I am glad to announce this partnership with PopupRx. Our firms share a commitment to innovation and a common vision. We seek to improve health distribution networks, protect consumers, and promote access to quality health products and services,” said Stephen B. Squires, CEO of Quantum Materials Corp. “We value the opportunity to integrate QMC HealthID™ into the EverydayRX network of pharmacies and to join forces against fake and counterfeit health products.”

About Quantum Materials Corp

At Quantum Materials our scientists and engineers believe in the power of innovation to make life better and solve critical problems facing our world. Whether its applied research into quantum materials, the development of advanced digital platforms, or creating new tools for personal health, we find our inspiration in discovering new solutions to build a better future for all. Quantum Materials is pioneering unique solutions in the area of quantum dot fabrication, quantum tagging, digital trust systems, and most recently, in the development of QMC HealthID™. Our team comprises experts in the areas of quantum materials, nanotechnology, health diagnostics, therapeutic health, digital platforms, advanced logistics, and anti-counterfeiting. As a company, we believe in collaboration. We find that innovation begins with the spark of a new insight that is rigorously pursued in a collegial and interdisciplinary environment. Bringing breakthrough ideas to life and forging new solutions inspires our work. For more information, visit Quantum Materials Corp at www.quantummaterialscorp.com

About QMC HealthID Inc.

QMC HealthID Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QTMM), leverages its QMC technologies to address global health challenges spurred by current and future pandemics. The QMC HealthID™ management platform and mobile app authenticates the process of infectious disease testing and gives the individual control over the data they share and their personal health status. Virtually any current Covid-19 point of care or laboratory-based diagnostic test, including Innova Medical Group’s, SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Qualitative Test, can be implemented in the QMC HealthID™ testing and reporting solution. These tests along with the mobile app are designed to test for COVID-19, with benefit towards helping people get safely and securely back to work, school, travel, events and living. For more information, please visit www.qmchealthid.com.

About PopupRx

EverydayRx Is an Austin, Texas-based Pharmacy Experience Management Company focused on delivering uniquely crafted digital pharmacy experience solutions which enable pharmacies and their pharmacists to create safe and secure digital experiences which enhance how patients acquire prescriptions and receive pharmacy services at or beyond the traditional pharmacy counter to the home counter.

