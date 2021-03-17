Score Priority Corp. Extends RCM-X Algo Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Score Priority Corp. (“Score Priority”), a financial services organization for the retail and institutional trading community, announced today the extension of its existing partnership with RCM-X, a provider of algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products for institutional clients.

“Low volume or high volume, tail event or tame environment, it doesn’t matter — the importance of negating order impact in markets and the efficient use of traders’ time remain paramount to firms’ P&L,” Score Priority CEO Tony Huck said. “Our ongoing relationship with RCM-X allows our customers to have a flexible equity execution algo toolbox that can be tailored to bespoke needs via RCM’s Strategy Studio.”

With RCM-X’s equity execution algos, new and existing institutional customers of Score Priority have access to products specifically designed with market microstructure nuances in mind. RCM-X’s data-driven approach to continued algo improvement and development, in tandem with Score Priority’s dedicated investments in its platform, can help participants find the liquidity and execution they need in the manner that best suits their strategies.

“Under Tony’s leadership, and supported by RCM-X management, we are taking our equity execution algo service to the next level,” said RCM-X CEO Joe Signorelli. “Score Priority’s Ferrari-like technology alongside our algo suite gives clients access to our execution technology.”

The renewed agreement comes during a period of sustained growth for Score Priority, having doubled the size of its team over the course of the past year.

About Score Priority Corporation

Score Priority is a financial services organization for the retail and institutional trading community. SEC-registered broker-dealer; member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit http://www.scorepriority.com.

About RCM-X

RCM-X is a financial technology company that develops algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products for institution clients. The company was launched in 2017 and leverages its specialized expertise in market microstructure and a data driven approach to improve execution performance. For more information, please visit: www.rcm-x.com.