Traction Rec Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Build MyClubHub

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Traction Rec, a Salesforce membership management software solution for nonprofits, announces their partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to develop MyClubHub. This software solution will unify Club locations, streamline operations and transform the organization’s Club management system, alleviating administrative pain points to allow more time spent with kids, families and communities.

Powered by Traction Rec, MyClubHub will provide a dynamic hub, where Boys & Girls Clubs organizations can see real-time activities, programs, attendance and incident reports, improving reporting capabilities and child safety initiatives. Built on the Salesforce platform, MyClubHub provides a data-driven, intelligent and proactive Club management solution that can be easily configured to meet the needs of Boys & Girls Clubs’ broad user base.

“ At Boys & Girls Clubs, technology is a core part of our academic programming, but the COVID-19 pandemic has elevated technology’s importance in not just serving our kids, but local communities as well,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “ By standardizing our digital footprint in Clubs around the country, in partnership with Salesforce and Salesforce.org, our staff and volunteers can spend less time behind the screen and more time supporting kids, families and communities.”

Prior to MyClubHub, local Clubs used a variety of operational tools and platforms for program applications, payments and other systems while also often using paper applications. By partnering with Traction Rec, Boys & Girls Clubs of America sought to reduce workloads and give time back to staff and volunteers, to better serve kids and families in local communities.

“ Boys & Girls Clubs of America has helped shape the trajectories of millions of children through its incredible tenure. This initiative is about bringing this organization together in a more concerted way than ever before. It’s about removing the administrative burden so people can invest their time in assisting each other, and apply scale to it,” said Greg Malpass, Founder & CEO, Traction on Demand. “ We’re honored to be part of helping Boys & Girls Clubs ensure our youth find, and eventually form, a future they can thrive in.”

“ Traction Rec enables our community to seamlessly deliver services such as memberships and programs on a single platform, so nonprofits can focus on what matters most—their mission,” said Lara Gilchrist, VP Enablement, Traction Rec. “ Our platform eliminates time-consuming manual tasks for staff, and provides parents and caregivers with an online platform to easily access Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s essential programs and services.”

When fully rolled out, MyClubHub will support approximately 800 Organizations, 4,700 Clubs, and around 4.6 million registered members. This will include membership management, donor, relationship and fundraising management, financial support, including program payment and payment plans, and real-time reporting and analytics, with improved access and security.

Traction Rec is a scalable, flexible product that will enable rapid time-to-value for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, enabling them to efficiently rollout the MyClubHub solution across hundreds of Clubs in a matter of months.

By combining the proven success of Traction Rec with MyClubHub and Salesforce.org’s Nonprofit Success Pack, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will create an effortless user experience for both staff, parents and kids.

Traction Rec is an independent product launched by Traction on Demand (ToD), North America's largest dedicated Salesforce consulting partner. ToD has completed thousands of projects for nonprofits with its cloud-based solutions and industry services.

About Traction Rec

Traction Rec Technologies creates Salesforce applications that will empower organizations building community.

Their flagship product, Traction Rec, provides a robust membership management system for nonprofit community centers to serve their constituents. YMCAs, JCCs, and community organizations use Traction Rec and the Salesforce CRM platform to understand a full view of an individual including relationships, interactions and transactions. Winner of the 2020 Salesforce.org ISV Partner for the Year, Traction Rec is Salesforce for Community Centers.

About Boys & Girls Club of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in Boys & Girls Club of America-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.