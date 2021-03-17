Brother Unveils New Titan Industrial Label Printers Built with Unmatched Functionality for High-Speed Warehouse, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Operations

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printers and handheld labeling tools, today announced the expansion of the Brother Titan Industrial Printer series. Building on the brand’s initial launch in late 2020, the five additional high-performance and enhanced 4-inch industrial barcode label printers will deliver increased speed and precision along with enhanced features including internal rewinders for broader usability. With durable metal construction, larger ribbon capacity, dual Wi-Fi/Bluetooth option, and PLC integration, this mid-range series provides solid value at the speed and quality today’s fast-paced operations require.

Designed to Further Meet Unique Industrial Printing Demands

The Brother Titan Industrial Printer series supports a wide range of barcode labeling applications in warehouses, eCommerce distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, transportation, logistics and retail operations – both large and small. With effortless operation, simple integration and reliable performance, the expanded series is enhanced to deliver labels at higher speeds and higher resolutions with powerful and practical new features to meet the specific needs of industrial professionals.

The expanded Brother Titan Industrial Printer series delivers crisp barcode labels (up to 600 dpi1) at increased top speeds (up to 14 ips2). In addition to quick drop-in integration, the printers are engineered for high-volume label printing. They feature an internal roll rewinder to help boost operational efficiency, offer large media rewind capacity, and more options for faster speed, durability and resolution to meet today’s warehouse and manufacturing labeling requirements.

The series includes a complete set of software connectivity choices, affordable pricing and subscription options all backed by Brother’s unmatched service and support.

Print Industrial Bar Code Labels Ultra-Fast, Again & Again

The Titan Industrial Printer series aids supply chain operators in their goals to increase efficiencies, upgrade workplace safety and ensure reliable high-volume, high-quality label printing. According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President at Brother Mobile Solutions, “In today’s complex and competitive supply chain environment, labeling operations have little room for downtime or errors. The expanded Brother Titan Industrial Printer series includes innovative new features and options to ensure organizations can print round-the-clock at the riveting speed they need, without sacrificing quality, reliability or safety - all at an affordable price point.”

As with the initial Titan printers, Brother makes it easy to add new printers and accessories to support improved labeling operations for one low monthly fee, with the HaaS Shift & Print Subscription Service3.

Key Features

The Titan industrial barcode and label printers include several new options and features to meet the growing demands of today’s warehouse, manufacturing, and supply chain operators.

Performance – Produce quality, barcodes up to 14ips 2 , with a high-capacity 600m ribbon and scale to 600dpi 1 for high-resolution label output.

– Produce quality, barcodes up to 14ips , with a high-capacity 600m ribbon and scale to 600dpi for high-resolution label output. Support – Backed with an industry-leading 2-year Premier Limited warranty on both the printer and the printhead 4 , along with responsive lifetime 5 customer support, and new optional on-site service.

– Backed with an industry-leading 2-year Premier Limited warranty on both the printer and the printhead , along with responsive lifetime customer support, and new optional on-site service. Integration – Seamlessly integrate with your current ERP & WMS systems with a full suite of tools for ultimate software compatibility, plus printer emulations, and SDKs including PLC integrated solutions. Models also feature SAP gold-level compliance and BarTender UltraLite label software and are also compatible with NiceLabel and Teklynx label software.

– Seamlessly integrate with your current ERP & WMS systems with a full suite of tools for ultimate software compatibility, plus printer emulations, and SDKs including PLC integrated solutions. Models also feature SAP gold-level compliance and BarTender UltraLite label software and are also compatible with NiceLabel and Teklynx label software. Internal Rewinders – For added performance and safety, models include two types of rewinders; a liner rewinder that comes with the peeler option, or a built-in full roll (8" outside diameter) rewinder of printed labels.

– For added performance and safety, models include two types of rewinders; a liner rewinder that comes with the peeler option, or a built-in full roll (8" outside diameter) rewinder of printed labels. Connectivity – All models come standard with Ethernet/LAN, USB 2.0, Host-USB and RS232C Serial, plus options to add a dual Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth module.

– All models come standard with Ethernet/LAN, USB 2.0, Host-USB and RS232C Serial, plus options to add a dual Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth module. Affordability – At one of the lowest price points in the industry, this series delivers affordability and market-leading performance.

– At one of the lowest price points in the industry, this series delivers affordability and market-leading performance. HaaS Option – Shift & Print Subscription Service3 from Brother Mobile Solutions includes all the printers and accessories you need for one low monthly fee.

Printer Management – Choose from a range of color LCD and touch panel displays to make set-up and printer status check-ups a breeze

– Choose from a range of color LCD and touch panel displays to make set-up and printer status check-ups a breeze Security – Print with total peace of mind thanks to enhanced security protocols that defend your wired and wireless network.

– Print with total peace of mind thanks to enhanced security protocols that defend your wired and wireless network. Add-On Options – An automatic cutter or a label peeler can be added to help increase labeling efficiency1.

For more information about the new Brother Titan Industrial Printer series, please visit the website.

About Brother Mobile Solutions

Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Brother International Corporation, provides innovative mobile, desktop and industrial printers and handheld labeling solutions to field workforces and mobile enterprises. Brother International Corporation and its subsidiaries employ over 1,100 people in the Americas. For more information about Brother Mobile Solutions and its products, call (800) 543-6144, or visit www.brothermobilesolutions.com.

1 Features not available on every industrial printer model.

2 Based on performance tests using Brother certified media, actual results may vary in actual applications.

3 Shift & Print Subscription Service is subject to credit approval.

4 Up to 1 million linear inches. For full details visit brothermobilesolutions.com/warranty.

5 For the life of the product.