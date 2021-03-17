FulcrumAir Inc. Announces Certification to Fly Drone Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS)

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FulcrumAir is pleased to announce that it has been granted permission from Transport Canada to operate its E2500 UAS within a powerline environment “Beyond Visual Line Sight” throughout Canada (Class G airspace outside of an airport environment). This distinction is the culmination of over 4 years of thorough testing and evaluation in collaboration with Transport Canada, the Foremost UAS Test Range, and the support of Canadian industry.

This certification will allow us to better serve our customers with the ability to acquire data in inaccessible locations to assist with: infrastructure monitoring, environmental assessments, new builds and repairs and maintenance.

The E2500 is one of the world’s highest-performing data gathering UAVs. It is designed to carry payloads of sophisticated remote equipment such as LiDAR, thermal, corona, and RGB camera systems. Given the low inherent vibration of the coaxial airframe and the vibration-isolated payload bay, virtually no disruption is transmitted to the remote sensing equipment ensuring data clarity is not compromised. The E2500’s in-airtime approaches 1 hour with no payload and 40 minutes with a 2.5 kg system on board. It is able to fly up to 7 km from the launch site and return safely with payload. Its top speed is 120 km/hr.

Founded in 2016, and investing over 20,000 hours of design and engineering, FulcrumAir Inc. has developed two of the world’s highest performing UAVs and an autonomous robot, the LineFly. Stay tuned as two additional robotic devices are currently under development. You can find the FulcrumAir team at their two offices located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Wellington, CO, USA.