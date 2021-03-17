PK Named 2020 Google Apigee North America Partner of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PK, the global services firm that helps the world’s most customer-obsessed brands design, build and run the future, today announced that Google Apigee has recognized the company as 2020 North America Partner of the Year. 2020 marks the second year in a row that PK has been honored with this award.

Selection for the recognition is based on the number of value-added engagements completed by the company in 2020. PK is also one of a select few partners deploying Apigee X, the company’s latest update to its API management platform, with clients.

“We’re proud to see our enablement-focused approach leading the way for a second consecutive year,” Lou Powell, partner, API management at PK, said. “Our team leverages Apigee to help organizations accelerate transformation of core operations and make the shift to dynamic ways of working.”

PK partners with Google Apigee customers to create, transform, sustain and scale enterprise API programs. The company is trusted by Fortune 500 and leading enterprise businesses around the world to deliver custom-crafted API architecture, frameworks and best practices that make critical business outcomes a reality.

“PK brings together strategy, design and delivery to empower clients with the business evolutions needed to become leaders in their industries,” Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of PK, said. “This recognition indicates the impact our methodology has on clients in a market environment that demands rapid digitization.”

To learn more about PK’s Apigee and API enablement services, visit https://pkglobal.com/api-enablement/.

About PK

PK is the experience engineering firm. Together with the world's most customer-obsessed companies, we combine great design and strong tech to build pioneering experiences that accelerate outcomes for client's customers, partners and employees. Through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to deep craftsmanship, we help our clients run the future. PK, backed by global investment firm The Carlyle Group, is over 4,500 people strong in 22 cities across four countries. Learn more at www.pkglobal.com.