PeraHealth and Caregility Partner to Deliver Seamless Integration of Video-Based Consults with Real-Time Predictive Analytics

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PeraHealth, a SaaS software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare, announces an expanded partnership with Caregility, a company dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. The Rothman Index enables at-risk patient identification through real-time clinical surveillance to support earlier detection of patient deterioration. Integration of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform with the Rothman Index solution allows care teams to launch virtual visits directly from the Rothman Index patient dashboard, building an immediate bridge between actionable patient data and direct patient intervention.

“Video enablement through the Caregility Virtual Care Platform expands the utility of PeraHealth’s Rothman Index by helping customers take the next natural step—direct patient engagement—in patient assessment, monitoring, and intervention workflows,” said Greg White, PeraHealth CEO. “We are excited to work with Caregility to offer our respective customers seamless interoperability linking patient surveillance data with enhanced telemedicine capability .”

“We are pleased to partner with PeraHealth to bring the advanced analytics capabilities of the Rothman index to care teams using the Caregility Virtual Care Platform,” said Pete McLain, Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Business Development. “Together our platforms enable care teams to quickly and proactively engage with higher patient volumes through a centralized hub with a camera at every patient bedside. This is invaluable for improving patient safety through early intervention, even when staff resources are scarce.”

To learn more about the Rothman Index solution suite, visit https://www.perahealth.com/.

To learn more about the Caregility Virtual Care Platform, visit https://caregility.com/.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility’s core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

About PeraHealth

PeraHealth is a SaaS software company that uses the Rothman Index to transform the clinical and financial efficiency of healthcare. The Rothman Index is the only clinically validated patient surveillance platform that derives one simple score from the vast amount of data in the electronic medical record to create a picture of any patient’s condition over time – any age, any disease, any unit. Powered by machine learning, The Rothman Index is proven to reduce mortality in practice. Our customers are leading hospitals and clinicians who need to identify patients at risk of decline, make decisions about transfer and discharge, predict the risk of severe infection, and improve the overall efficiency and quality of care. For more information, visit PeraHealth.com and @RothmanIndex.