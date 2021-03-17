Continuous Composites Announces Strategic Investment from Saint-Gobain’s Venture Arm, NOVA

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continuous Composites today announced that Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO), a €38.1-billion-turnover French multinational manufacturer and distributor of high-performance materials invested in the company for the development and commercialization of Continuous Composites’ patented technology, Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®). In parallel to the investment, the two companies executed a joint development agreement for the commercialization of CF3D®.

CF3D® combines high performance continuous fiber with rapid curing thermoset resins to enable affordable manufacturing of complex composite structures. CF3D® is an industry agnostic automated solution comprised of configurable hardware, proprietary software, and tailorable materials solutions for strong, lightweight applications.

As one of the oldest companies in the world, Saint-Gobain has a rich history of adapting to market changes spurred by technology advancements and industry shifts spanning over 350 years. As a pioneer of innovation, Saint-Gobain delivers high value solutions across many industrial markets. This strategic investment is an initiative of NOVA, the external ventures arm of Saint-Gobain, which connects startups with the company’s resources to nurture their ideas and grow their companies to scale.

“Saint-Gobain recognizes the incredible opportunity and the potential of Continuous Composites’ CF3D® technology,” says Minas Apelian, Vice President of Internal and External Venturing, Saint-Gobain. “This partnership will bring innovative solutions to our customers and we are excited to take this strategic step with the Continuous Composites team.”

“The investment by Saint-Gobain allows our team access to an extensive pool of resources and expertise across their eight research centers worldwide,” says Tyler Alvarado, Continuous Composites CEO. “We are proud to be a portfolio company of NOVA by Saint-Gobain and together we are establishing CF3D® as a foundational technology in the AM 2.0 industry.”

About Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites, established in 2015 and headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, owns the world's earliest granted patents on Continuous Fiber 3D Printing (CF3D®). Offering the most advanced composites and additive manufacturing solution, CF3D® redefines mainstream manufacturing. The CF3D® process leverages the power of composite materials with a 3D printing process to reduce the high cost, long lead times, and design constraints found in traditional manufacturing. CF3D® elevates the use of composites by bringing tailorable, snap curing thermoset materials solutions to new applications. To learn more, visit www.continuouscomposites.com.