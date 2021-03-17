Perksy Joins Nielsen Connect Partner Network to Merge Best-in-Class Data with Mobile First, Next Generation Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perksy Inc. today announces it has joined the Nielsen Connect Partner Network, the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry’s largest open ecosystem of tech-driven solution providers for retailers and manufacturers. Available through Nielsen’s Global Consumer Business, this relationship will provide Nielsen clients with high-quality consumer insights via Perksy’s mobile first, next generation platform.

In Perksy, clients can leverage an “agile research tool” to supplement Nielsen’s best-in-class CPG data with real-time, contextual feedback from everyday consumers. Perksy’s first-party panel of highly engaged respondents answer surveys through an immersive mobile app, quickly and consistently. Working with Perksy, brands can execute quantitative and qualitative research across the entire CPG product development process, including market exploration and in-store experience testing.

“The Connect Partner Network is excited to welcome Perksy, the first survey-focused company within our network and a one-stop shop for superior, cost-effective consumer research,” said Brett Jones, Global Leader, Connect Partner Network, Nielsen. “They are a key new member of our network of trusted and innovative partners that equips our clients with the tools to succeed in a rapidly evolving retail landscape.”

Perksy, a leader in innovative mobile research technology, is differentiated from major competitors through its mobile-first tech, proprietary panel and flexible service model. Built using patented bot prevention features and mobile growth techniques, Perksy’s panel consists of real consumers, not professional panelists. Their consumer-facing app creates a rich, gamified experience for respondents, resulting in engagement rates 40 times the industry average! By providing clients with both a DIY-enabled platform and an expert insights team, Perksy offers both self service and full service research solutions.

“Navigating a post-pandemic retail landscape requires deep intimacy with the consumer experience,” said Nadia Masri, CEO and Founder of Perksy. “Measuring consumer attitudes, sentiments and behaviors is essential to creating agile marketing strategies and relevant products during a period of rapid change. By joining with Nielsen’s Connect Partner Network, we are excited to assist clients with decisions that are driven by the needs and desires of their consumers.”

ABOUT PERKSY:

Perksy is a consumer insights platform that powers real-time research with real consumers (and a specialty with Millennials & Gen-Z) through an interactive and gamified mobile app that rewards users for answering questions. Using our enterprise platform, we enable top brands and agencies to create bespoke quant and qual research campaigns with media-rich content, target precise audiences, and analyze response data in real-time. With a typical turnaround time of 24 hours, Perksy brings hypertargeted, hyperlocal, and contextual insights from real audiences at unprecedented scale to help organizations make better, faster decisions with more confidence.

Perksy works with some of the world’s leading brands and agency networks, like Pepsi, Target, Mars, Clorox, Smuckers, Nickelodeon, IPG, and WPP. Perksy is backed by leading venture firms like Bain Capital and Founder Collective.