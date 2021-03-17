Amobee Partners with InfoSum to Power Win-Win Alternative Identity Solutions for Advertisers and Media Owners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amobee, a global leader in advertising technology that unifies TV, digital and social to deliver results that drive customer growth, today announced a partnership with InfoSum, the world’s leading identity infrastructure provider, to bring alternative, privacy-compliant identity solutions to advertiser and broadcaster clients around the world.

The partnership will allow both Amobee and InfoSum to jointly offer their respective clients access to leading identity and media buying solutions through InfoSum’s powerful decentralized customer data ecosystem, and Amobee’s cross-screen, programmatic and broadcaster-centric advertising platform.

“While most competitors are focused on the replacement of third party cookies through alternative identity solutions, Amobee is differentiating itself by also betting on ecosystems not reliant on these forms of cookieless identifiers,” says Maria Flores-Portillo, General Manager of EMEA for Amobee. “We believe the decentralization of data will play a key role in the future of identity, with Amobee and InfoSum together empowering advertisers to understand and reach their audiences in environments where traditional identity markers are no longer scalable.”

With future-proofed identity solutions at the core of both companies’ roadmaps, Amobee aims to centralize data across paid and owned properties with purpose-built tools to discover, plan, activate, optimize and measure across both the addressable ecosystem, in addition to unique planning and measurement solutions that span both opt-in and opt-out environments, like Google and Safari. These solutions coupled with InfoSum’s ability to offer advertisers advanced audience analysis, segmentation and measurement between decentralized data sets from premium media publishers marks a strategic, complementary offering for brands, agencies and broadcasters.

“The media industry is going through a shift in the way advertisers and media owners collaborate to deliver better data-driven customer experiences, but through this new partnership with Amobee, companies can access a future-proofed approach to identity,” said Richard Foster, Chief Revenue Officer at InfoSum. “As identity becomes increasingly disparate, an agnostic approach to identity is needed to engage consumers wherever they are, across whatever content they are consuming. By using InfoSum’s decentralized identity infrastructure and Amobee’s converged media platform, brands and media owners are empowered to deliver high-performing marketing campaigns that prioritize the privacy of their customers, and the security of their data.”

Recently recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech and the Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms report, Amobee provides clients with solutions that drive results in any format, across any screen, to optimize reach across desired audiences and deliver desired business outcomes. Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide advertisers with advanced data management and media planning capabilities, as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee also empowers media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps them efficiently meet marketers’ goals, while managing the business challenges and technical complexities of the converging world.

