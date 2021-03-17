GAN Adds Gila River Gaming Enterprises to its Growing List of Simulated Gaming Clients

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet enterprise software-as-a-service provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Gila River Gaming Enterprises (“Gila” or “Client”) to provide Simulated Gaming solutions to Gila’s patrons across all properties on both desktop and mobile. The customized solution is powered by GAN’s core Simulated Gaming software and provides meaningful marketing, brand building and revenue opportunities for both operators and GAN.

Gila River Gaming Enterprises operates three casinos in Arizona on behalf of the Gila River Indian Community: Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Vee Quiva in Laveen Village, and Lone Butte in Chandler. GAN was selected to develop a custom solution to bring a more robust experience to Gila’s players. GAN is launching a state-of-the-art, integrated simulated gaming platform on behalf of Gila across both desktop and mobile, and supplying both marketing and front-line customer services for users. As part of the agreement, GAN will also be launching the Company’s latest technology, which offers a new application framework and desktop template including loyalty linking.

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN, commented:

“Our Simulated Gaming technology and software continues to demonstrate its industry leading position as we are excited to announce our latest partnership with Gila River Gaming Enterprises. Gila operates three world-class casinos in the state of Arizona, and we are proud to be selected as their trusted partner to improve the player experience. We look forward to developing a customized solution for Gila and the continued growth of our Simulated Gaming clients.”

Dominic Orozco, Chief Marketing Officer of Gila River Gaming Enterprises, commented:

“We are very pleased to have a partner like GAN to develop a customized Simulated Gaming platform allowing our players to play and earn rewards away from our properties. The functionality and flexibility of GAN’s solutions allowed us to immediately begin the launch process and we look forward to working with GAN for many years to come.”

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in selected European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

