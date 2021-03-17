T-Cure Bioscience Enters Into Agreement With Rutgers to Conduct Clinical Research of Novel T Cell Receptor Therapy for Treatment of Variety of Cancers

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Cure Bioscience, Inc., a privately held company focused on developing T cell receptor (TCR) therapy products for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced that the Company has entered into a clinical research agreement with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, to fund a Phase I clinical study testing a TCR-based product candidate for the treatment of tumors expressing Kita-Kyushu lung cancer antigen 1 (KK-LC-1), such as gastric, cervical, lung, and triple negative breast cancers. T-Cure acquired the KK-LC-1 TCR therapy under an exclusive, worldwide license with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in 2020. The Principal Investigator who will conduct the clinical research is Christian S. Hinrichs, M.D., Chief of the Section of Cancer Immunotherapy and Co-Director of the Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Dr. Hinrichs is an expert in cancer immunology and immunotherapy and was recruited from the NCI where he served as Senior Investigator at the Genitourinary Malignancies Branch. T-Cure anticipates the KK-LC-1 TCR therapy will enter a multi-site Phase 1 clinical study in the second quarter of 2021 at the NCI, with the clinical study responsibilities to be transferred to Rutgers in the second half of 2021.

“I joined the Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence because I believe that Rutgers Cancer Institute can be a global leader in cancer and tumor immunology research and development. In support of that mission, I am excited to partner with T-Cure to launch the first cell therapy clinical trial targeting the KK-LC-1 antigen,” stated Dr. Hinrichs. “I began collaborating with the T-Cure team on this T cell receptor therapy while at the NCI, and I am pleased to continue working with them to advance this therapy at Rutgers.”

“We look forward to our partnership with Dr. Hinrichs at Rutgers as a continuation of the work we undertook with him and his team at the NCI to advance this novel TCR product candidate through preclinical and clinical development,” stated Gang Zeng, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of T-Cure. “The TCR was isolated from the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes of a patient who had a complete response to a safely administered immunotherapy. Accordingly, we believe it holds great promise for engineering patients’ immune cells to effectively target and destroy cancer cells without being harmful to healthy tissue.”

About T-Cure Bioscience, Inc.

T-Cure Bioscience, Inc. is an innovative immuno-oncology company committed to delivering effective and durable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on isolating high avidity TCR that can be used to engineer a patient’s T cells to effectively target and destroy solid tumors. The Company maintains a pipeline of TCR under clinical and pre-clinical development targeting HERV-E, KK-LC-1, NY-ESO-1 and other antigens associated with solid tumors of significant unmet medical needs, including kidney cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, sarcoma, and glioblastoma. More information is available at www.T-Cure.com.

