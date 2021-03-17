Piaget and Smartly.io Partnership Will Set Standard for Social Advertising in Luxury Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartly.io, the leading social advertising automation platform for creative and performance marketers, today announced a partnership with Richemont Maison Piaget, a luxury watch and jewelry company, to manage the Maison’s performance activity for advertising on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Pinterest in 15 international markets.

Creating beautiful, on-brand personalized ads is key for a luxury Maison like Piaget, where image, branding, and customer relationships have the highest standards. Piaget looked to raise the bar for digital engagement in the luxury industry by investing in automation and personalization. To accomplish this, the luxury watchmaker is partnering with Smartly.io for its creative automation, delivery optimization, and in-depth reporting.

“Historically, luxury Maisons have overlooked the power of social media advertising to engage interested audiences,” said To-Vy Do, Media Project Manager from Piaget. “Running our social campaigns manually was a huge undertaking across regions. Seeking a solution that would enable us to streamline social operations whilst focusing on strategic insights, we selected Smartly.io to evolve our digital marketing capabilities and increase efficiency, all while ensuring our Maison integrity.”

Smartly.io’s advanced suite of capabilities and services will enable Piaget to:

Scale Dynamic Ads with on-brand creatives: Establish an initial touchpoint with consumers and help them discover Piaget collections in a personalized way.

Establish an initial touchpoint with consumers and help them discover Piaget collections in a personalized way. Increase speed to market: Leverage automation to allow the Piaget team to save hours of manual work and reallocate their time to campaign ideation, execution, and creativity.

Leverage automation to allow the Piaget team to save hours of manual work and reallocate their time to campaign ideation, execution, and creativity. Pinpoint and standardize KPIs: With tailored and in-depth analytics, Smartly.io will streamline reporting across regions and highlight the value of social media advertising to business outcomes.

“In the luxury space, social media advertising is crucial for sparking awareness and consumer engagement,” said Florian le Clerc de la Herverie, Sales Lead at Smartly.io. “Smartly.io will help Piaget refine its approach to performance marketing, while providing a consistent brand experience that targets the top of the marketing and sales funnel.”

About Smartly.io

Powering beautifully effective ads, Smartly.io automates every step of social advertising to unlock greater performance and creativity. We combine creative production and ad buying automation with outstanding customer service to help 600+ brands scale their results – not headcount – on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat. We are a fast-growing community of more than 450 Smartlies with 17 offices around the world, managing over €2.5B in ad spend and growing rapidly and profitably. Visit Smartly.io to learn more.

About Piaget

Piaget epitomizes daring creativity – a quality that has continued to permeate through the Maison since its beginnings in 1874. From his first workshop in La Côte-aux-Fées, Georges-Edouard Piaget devoted himself to crafting high-precision movements in a feat that formed the very foundations of our pioneering name. In the late 1950s, Piaget unveiled the ultra-thin movements that would later become the Maison’s trademark and the cornerstone of the Altiplano collection. As a true innovator of the watch and jewelry world, Piaget strongly believed in creativity and artistic values. It is within the walls of our “Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire” where master artisans continue to harness rare skills that have been preserved and perfected from generation to generation, transforming gold, stones and precious gems into dazzling works of art. Through its pursuit of masterful craftsmanship, the Maison has created emblems of daring excellence channeled into its collections including Piaget Altiplano, Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget.