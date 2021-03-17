FANUC CNC and Robotics Integration Simplifies Operations

FANUC CNCs now have the ability to control connected FANUC robots providing machine tending or other assistance. (Photo: Business Wire)

The QSSR G-code feature allows CNC operators to control a FANUC robot through the FANUC CNC.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FANUC America, a leading factory automation solutions provider, introduces the next step in complete robotics and CNCs integration for more efficient operations. FANUC CNCs now have the ability to control connected FANUC robots providing machine tending or other assistance through FANUC’s Quick and Simple Startup of Robotization (QSSR).

More manufacturing operations are taking advantage of adding more robotics to execute repetitive tasks previously manually performed. Advanced automation offers a competitive edge and greater profit margins to shops of all sizes.

FANUC’s QSSR is a complete package that simplifies the connection of a FANUC robot to a FANUC controlled machine tool. The new QSSR G-code feature allows operators and machine tool builders to program robots easily through the FANUC CNC in ISO standard G-code format. Those unfamiliar with robotic programming language will no longer require additional training or specialists because the programming can be performed with G-codes. A reliance on a separate teach pendant for the robot is also greatly reduced with the capability of robotic programming and operation through the CNC user interface.

FANUC’s QSSR not only makes connecting a FANUC robot through a high-speed Ethernet cable to a machine tool easy, but also simplifies the setup, programming and operation. The QSSR G-code feature is available on FANUC CNC Series Oi-F, Oi-F Plus, 30i-B and 30i-B Plus.

