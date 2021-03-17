Walmart Canada Expands Wrike Deployment

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most intelligent and versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced that Walmart Canada is broadening its Wrike deployment across its organization to help streamline work processes, align projects to corporate strategies, and make data-informed business decisions. Wrike, now part of Citrix (Nasdaq: CTXS) was first used within the retailer’s Continuous Improvement team and will now span multiple departments, including PMO, Strategy, Transportation, Supply Chain Planning, Logistics Operations, Supply Chain Reinvention/End to End, Marketing, and E-commerce Studio.

“The complex logistics of large-scale retail distribution can no longer be managed in spreadsheets and siloed communication channels,” says Andrew Filev, Senior Vice President and Wrike General Manager, Citrix. “It requires full visibility — from the ground level where work gets done, all the way up to the portfolio view across multiple projects. Walmart Canada is a perfect example of how best-in-class work management can help multiple departments work as one. It fundamentally transforms how projects are strategized, planned, and delivered.”

When Walmart Canada wanted to move away from traditional, manual project management, their Continuous Improvement team chose Wrike to drive the transition. The team quickly realized the benefits from features such as visual, interactive charts; automatic document versioning; key financial and workload reports; and dashboard views of the entire portfolio. Wrike enabled them to streamline communication, organize and contextualize projects, automate approvals, and leverage key analytics and dashboard views to inform their decisions.

“Wrike helped us centralize our Continuous Improvement team into one place, create one version of the truth, improve our ways of working, and eliminate non-value-adding work,” says Francis Lalonde, Vice President of Transportation, Walmart Canada.

Nicole Fakhri, Manager of Continuous Improvement, Walmart Canada, adds, “Without Wrike, it’d be difficult to make sure the right projects are getting started and that we have all the details we need. Wrike empowers us to be more strategic in which projects we initiate. We’re able to select the right projects, align them to our strategy, and ensure all the right resources are in place to execute them.”

Walmart Canada has more than 400 stores across Canada, serving over 2.4 million customers. Its flagship online store, walmart.ca, is visited by 750,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked as one of the country's top 10 most influential brands.

For more information on how Walmart Canada is using Wrike, visit: Walmart Canada Automates Processes & Proves Project Value With Wrike.

About Wrike

Wrike, now part of Citrix, is the most versatile work management platform for the enterprise. It can be easily configured for any team and any use case to transform how work gets done. Wrike’s feature-rich platform puts teams in control of their digital workflows, enabling them to focus on the most important work, maximize potential, and accelerate business growth. More than 20,000 customers, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co., and 2M+ users across 140 countries depend on Wrike to help teams plan, manage, and complete work at scale. Wrike is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit: https://www.wrike.com/.