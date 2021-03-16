KBRA Assigns Ratings to First Northwest Bancorp

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, a subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and a short-term debt rating of K3 for Port Angeles, Washington-based First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for the subsidiary bank, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

FNWB’s ratings are supported by its solid management team, which has extensive industry knowledge within its key geographic footprint. Management has further demonstrated success in executing growth in its commercial banking, comparatively newer endeavor, and mortgage banking business lines, which KBRA considers favorably. While profitability has come under pressure given the low interest rate environment, FNWB has improved its funding profile, with substantial growth in core deposit funding. Meanwhile, recent NIM improvement in recent periods has been driven by deposit repricing (total cost of deposits was 33 bps during 4Q20), while loan yields have held relatively constant. Moreover, FNWB reflects solid noninterest income levels (22% of revenues in 2020), enhanced by the conducive mortgage banking environment; noting that the company’s fee income levels were adequate in years past as well, accounting for ~15% of revenues. The company has generated solid asset quality metrics over time, aided by a low risk profile that reflects appropriate credit structures and monitoring, as demonstrated by the bank’s contained credit loss history. We recognize that the company has also deployed capital into loan growth as represented by a continued increase in risk weighted density. With that said, KBRA acknowledges that there has not been meaningful degradation in asset quality measures, despite the abrupt COVID-led turn in credit markets. FNWB is focused on shifting the loan portfolio mix through organic multifamily loan growth while decreasing lower yielding residential mortgages as a percentage of total loans. Relatedly, we note First Federal’s risk profile is trending higher than some peers reflected by increasing RWA density, primarily driven by a shift in asset mix to include a higher concentration in commercial lending. However, the company has typically maintained solid core capital and KBRA expects the company to maintain a minimum TCE ratio of 10%; a TCE ratio of below 10% could result in negative ratings action. Management’s commitment to building and maintaining capital across all metrics represents a key ratings consideration.

