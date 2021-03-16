Targeted Oncology™ Adds Two New Premier Oncology Association Partners to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, is excited to announce it has expanded its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program with the addition of the Kentucky Society of Clinical Oncology and Virginia Cancer Specialists, strengthening its position in the oncology space.

“We are pleased to see continuing collaboration between such prominent organizations in the field of oncology through the Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Targeted Oncology™. “The opportunity to work with the Kentucky Society of Clinical Oncology and Virginia Cancer Specialists will allow for more expertise and exceptional care for patients. Each partner in the SAP program has the same common goal: improving the quality of life for all patients. With the addition of both organizations, we will be able to further education, research and advanced cancer patient care.”

The new partners are:

Kentucky Society of Clinical Oncology (KYSCO) is a nonprofit corporation that represents physicians and other providers who specialize in the practice of hematology and oncology (blood disorders and cancer). KYSCO is dedicated to the delivery of the highest possible quality patient care in Kentucky. The site provides useful information about reimbursement issues, legislative updates and upcoming KYSCO events and educational programs.

The Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program provides partnering leading national oncology associations, state oncology societies, and community cancer centers national reach and visibility, using the breadth of the MJH Life Sciences™ oncology communications platform to showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. Through the SAP program, Targeted Oncology™ fosters collaborations and open exchange of information among trusted oncologists for the benefit of highlighting their work to the physician audience and for the treatment of their patients. As part of this joint effort, Targeted Oncology™ will work with the partners to share the most important news in cancer research and the latest in best treatment practices.

