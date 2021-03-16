The Refrigeration School, Inc. and Chas Roberts Partner to Hire and Train 100 New Construction Installers in Phoenix

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) announced today its partnership with Chas Roberts, one of the largest and longest-standing residential HVAC companies in Arizona, to recruit and train 100 new installers for Chas Roberts. RSI will recruit the aspiring skilled trades professionals and provide hands-on training leading new students to a path of employment with Chas Roberts. The Construction Installer Training Program is a three-week course that will prepare recruits for a meaningful and lucrative career in the skilled trades industry with Chas Roberts.

In an additional program to further expand the partnership and help fill the growing skilled trades gap locally, Chas Roberts will provide ten $10,000 scholarships to current RSI students who are enrolled in the Refrigeration Technologies or Electro-Mechanical Technologies programs. Additionally, RSI will match the scholarships and provide two $10,000 scholarships for eligible students.

“We are honored to be partnering with Chas Roberts, who is a true local HVAC titan,” said Mary Kelly, president and CEO of StrataTech Education Group. “Together we are educating the next generation of skilled trade professionals through innovative curriculum while providing more accessible training with our scholarships.”

“By 2028, there will be a critical skilled trades labor shortage in the U.S with 2.4 million vacant jobs, and we are already seeing the implications of the shortage,” said Damon Bromagem, Vice President of Residential Sales and Service of Chas Roberts. “To help alleviate the stress of the labor shortage, this new program is preparing individuals to enter the industry with the essential skills and training necessary to succeed from the first day on the job.”

For more information about enrolling in new program with RSI and Chas Roberts, please visit www.rsi.edu/get-started/chas-hvac-installer.

Operated by StrataTech Education Group, RSI is the largest heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration (HVAC/R) school in the country and has been training students for sustainable HVAC careers for more than 60 years.

About The Refrigeration School, Inc.

The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI) was founded in Phoenix in 1965 and has been training students for sustainable HVAC careers for more than 60 years. Offering hands-on education with a strong emphasis on the highly sought-after electrical skills, diagnostic and mechanical technology proficiency employers seek, RSI’s programs include Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heating Technologies, Electro-Mechanical Technologies (HVAC-R), Mechanical Maintenance Engineering, and an online solar certification training. RSI is an ACCSC accredited school and licensed by the Arizona State Board for Private Post-Secondary Education. For more information, including graduation rates and the median debt of students who complete RSI programs, visit www.refrigerationschool.com/GEdisclosure or follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

About StrataTech Education Group

StrataTech Education Group focuses on the education, growth and development of specialized career education schools, particularly skilled-trade programs designed to address the nation’s growing infrastructure needs. Holding an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau, StrataTech Education Group’s portfolio includes The Refrigeration School, Inc. (RSI), Tulsa Welding School (TWS), Tulsa Welding School Jacksonville, and Tulsa Welding School & Technology Center (TWSTC). For more information, visit www.StrataTech.com.

About Chas Roberts

Family-owned and operated for four generations, Chas Roberts continues to serve Arizona with a genuine and trustworthy approach to the Valley's A/C, heating and plumbing needs. For more than 75 years, and as one of the largest HVAC providers in Arizona, Chas Roberts serves both the Metro Phoenix and Tucson areas. Every Chas Roberts technician is certified and has successfully completed the rigorous Chas Roberts Customer Service Training Program on top of being licensed, bonded and insured. This combination of expertise and family values inspires every aspect of the company's service, from employees to customers to the community. For more information visit www.chasroberts.com.