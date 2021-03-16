Humanetics and Foretellix Bridge the Gap Between Virtual and Physical Test Flows for ADAS and ADS

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics, one of the world’s leading providers of active safety testing equipment and services, and Foretellix, a leading provider of Verification & Validation (V&V) platforms for Automated Driving Systems, demonstrate a joint toolchain that bridges the gap and allows for correlation between virtual and physical testing. The demonstration, in a video released today (Humanetics and Foretellix Video), will be followed up by a live event in May of this year at the AAA Northern California’s GoMentum Station in California.

The new joint offering combines physical and virtual testing of Automated Driving Assisted Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving Systems (ADS). This will help OEMs and Tier 1s reduce development and validation costs while accelerating regulated and non-regulated testing to ensure safety and compliance, taking into account the ever-growing complexity of ADAS and ADS.

In a video released today (Humanetics and Foretellix Video), the companies showcase a complete Verification & Validation cycle of a scenario for testing ADAS. The scenario is first defined on Foretellix’s verification platform, Foretify™, using M-SDL, an open-source productivity language invented by Foretellix. This abstract scenario is then utilized by Foretify ™ to automatically create thousands of meaningful tests that can be sent to different test platforms (e.g. simulators, HIL, test tracks). In the demonstration, a set of concrete tests are subsequently sent to the Humanetics UFO Base control software. The Humanetics test robots (UFOs, Driving Robots) are then able to accurately execute these tests on the proving ground by converting the data with UFO Base Script (.ubs). Once conducted, the data from the test is sent back to the Foretify ™ productivity dashboard for KPI & Coverage Driven analysis, correlation with the virtual testing and further iterations on the different simulators - providing a visual and quantifiable coverage status of the testing process progress.

In May of this year, the partnering companies plan to conduct a joint event at AAA Northern California’s GoMentum Station in Concord, California. The event will include a live demonstration of the joint toolchain featuring Foretellix’s Foretify™ Verification & Validation platform and its unified Coverage Driven Verification productivity dashboard working together with Humanetics test robots (UFOs, Driving Robots).

“With this combined technology demonstration, we can create a complex scenario with multiple actors such as motor vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users on a virtual platform, and port this scenario to Humanetics’ robots for conducting physical testing on the proving ground. This integration with Foretellix will help customers optimize their test cycles and by improving the data consistency between virtual and physical testing, we can reduce the time and resources needed to run these important tests.” Sanket Mehta, VP Business Development of Humanetics.

“Working with Humanetics enables us to demonstrate how to bridge physical and virtual testing, employing a unified toolchain that generates and executes tests on different platforms - both virtual and physical - and analyzes all that data in one unified productivity dashboard,” says Ziv Binyamini, CEO and Co-founder of Foretellix. “We believe that a unified Verification and Validation platform showing coverage data from both physical and virtual simulation testing is the way forward for the automotive industry’s quest for improving safety and ensuring a faster development cycle of Automated Driving Systems”.

About Humanetics

For over 65 years, Humanetics has been the leading global market designer, manufacturer and supplier of crash test dummies and calibration equipment, crash sensors and instrumentation, active safety testing equipment and services for autonomous vehicles and crash simulation software models. Humanetics serves industry leaders in a variety of high-growth markets including automotive, aviation, energy, medical, military and civil infrastructure. In the automotive sector alone, Humanetics serves 100% of the OEMs and Tier I safety suppliers worldwide. Humanetics has over 800 employees across 22 facilities strategically located around the world with its global corporate headquarters located in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

About Foretellix

Foretellix provides a revolutionary development lifecycle Verification & Validation platform for enabling mass deployment of automated driving systems. Foretellix is using proven approaches from the semiconductor chip industry utilizing hyper-automation, big data analytics, and AI. The platform orchestrates and manages the massive scale of testing required to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and shorten the time to market of Automated Driving Systems deployment.

About GoMentum Station

GoMentum Station is the largest connected and automated vehicle testing facility in the United States, owned and operated by AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah. It supports next-generation automated driving and mobility technology development, and helps advance transportation safety to bring unprecedented mobility options to the public. It offers a range of road features and testing services for automated driving system developers including: test plan development, equipment rental and a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) lab for testing connected technologies.

