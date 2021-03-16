AccuRisk Solutions Partners with Brella Insurance to Bring Innovative Supplemental Health Insurance to Texas Employers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AccuRisk Solutions LLC, an industry leader in providing creative and cost-effective solutions to its national network of broker partners, is pleased to announce that they have teamed up with Brella Insurance, Inc. (“Brella”) to offer a new supplemental health insurance benefit to Texas-based employers. The new product, AccuRisk Supplemental Health Powered by Brella, is the first initiative to result from AccuRisk’s subsidiary, AccuRisk Ancillary Solutions that was established in October 2020. Led by Joyce Segall, Ancillary Solutions’ focus is to deliver innovative health solutions.

“I think the complexity of the supplemental health products out there today can be overwhelming to employees and that’s why we’re really excited about Brella,” said AccuRisk CEO Daniel Boisvert. “They bring a totally different dynamic to the supplemental health market that simplifies that process for the member.”

“With Financial Wellness being top of mind, Brella’s simple and easy to use supplemental coverage provides cash to employees when they need it most,” said AccuRisk Ancillary Solutions President, Joyce Segall.

Veer Gidwaney, Founder and CEO of Brella Insurance, commented: “The harsh reality is that unexpected medical issues will almost certainly create financial distress for American workers and their families, even with great health insurance. Wide-ranging supplemental health insurance is more important than ever, and we are thrilled to team up with a market leader like AccuRisk to deliver modern solutions that better protect our joint clients.”

AccuRisk Supplemental Health powered by Brella will be available to employers in Texas starting today. Visit www.joinbrella.com/accurisk to learn more.

About AccuRisk Solutions LLC

AccuRisk Solutions LLC is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter focused on providing its producers with innovative insurance products and outstanding customer service. The AccuRisk executive management team is composed of proven leaders within the industry who are driven to provide better results for clients. AccuRisk partners with leading insurance carriers and healthcare visionaries to provide a comprehensive array of healthcare and employee benefit solutions. Their objective is to assist producers in providing their employer clients with unique and cost-effective solutions. Visit www.accurisksolutions.com.

About Brella

Founded in 2019, Brella is modernizing supplemental health benefits to build a world where health hardship doesn’t create financial burdens. Brella’s simple supplemental plan covers 13,000+ conditions and pays cash on diagnosis that can be used for anything you need on the road to recovery. Learn more at joinbrella.com and follow @brellainsurance.