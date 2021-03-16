$750 Million Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Kenwood, Ohio

KENWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that a four-person team, “Executive Wealth Partners” joined the firm in Kenwood, Ohio. The team, led by Financial Advisors Casey Marsh and Austin Poston, is responsible for managing over $750 million in client assets and holds extensive experience in servicing corporate executives and their families.

The four-person team includes Team Administrator Michelle Thomas and Client Service Associate Ashley Monk. They are partnering with an existing UBS Senior Vice-President Richard Corman, and Wealth Strategy Associate Susan Farlow, and will report to Jon Ramey and Michael Gatewood.

“The dynamic and diverse makeup of the team will help our branch continue to advise executives, business owners and ultra-high net worth families who possess complex and sophisticated investment and wealth planning needs,” said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA.

“On behalf of UBS, we are excited to welcome Executive Wealth Partners to the firm,” said Michael Gatewood, Chicago Market Head, UBS Private Wealth Management. “Together, they represent a high-quality team who strives to deliver services tailored to the unique needs of each client.”

Casey Marsh joins as Senior Vice President and Private Wealth Advisor, after serving as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) within Private Wealth Management at Merrill Lynch. Casey has spent the majority of his 22-year career serving the needs of senior corporate executives, private business owners, legal and medical professionals and affluent families throughout the United States. Casey creates customized strategies designed to help manage risk, address personal goals and preserve wealth for future generations. Casey holds a bachelor’s degree from Denison University. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio and Denison University’s advisory board to the president.

Austin Poston joins as a Financial Advisor, previously working for Merrill Lynch, where he began his career in 2017. He is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) who holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 registrations along with insurance licensing. Austin's goal is to understand the unique needs of each client and what clients need and deliver on their service expectations, no matter how complex the task. Austin holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Ohio. He currently volunteers with the Cincinnati Youth Collaborative and the Talbert House on the Fatherhood Committee.

Michelle Thomas joins as a Team Administrator, previously working in Wealth Management for Merrill Lynch since 1993. Michelle is responsible for coordinating solutions to address each Private Wealth clients’ unique administrative and operational needs, including private banking services, trading, tax loss harvesting, gifting, securities-based lending, trust and estate administration and employee stock option administration. Michelle has been recognized by clients and teammates for integrity, leadership and dedication to client service through proactive and effective communication. Michelle holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, East Bay.

Ashley Monk joins as a Senior Registered Client Strategy Associate, previously working for Merrill Lynch and holds nearly two decades of experience. She serves as the Executive Wealth Partners’ Private Wealth Management specialist. Ashley focuses on the client-streamlining areas including onboarding, digital engagement, deposit and liquidity solutions. Ashley works hard each day to deepen client relationships through excellent service and proactive guidance. She also helps address the customized banking needs of ultra-high net worth clients. Ashley holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati.

