AiDash Joins Open Geospatial Consortium to Spearhead Innovation With Industry Leaders

AiDash, a San Francisco Bay Area-based leading satellite analytics company, today announced that it has joined the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC), a worldwide community committed to making geospatial (location) information and services accessible.

As a technical committee member of the OGC, AiDash will be part of a global forum of experts and communities that creates free, publicly available geospatial standards that enable new technologies.

Following close on the heels of its Series A funding round, joining OGC will enable AiDash to collaborate and innovate with geospatial industry leaders. AiDash uses high-resolution multispectral satellite imagery coupled with Artificial Intelligence to transform operations and maintenance (O&M) activities like Vegetation Management, Remote Monitoring & Survey and Disaster & Disruptions Management for global utility and energy customers. The company is working with several Fortune 500 utilities in the United States and is already expanding its operations in Europe, Australia and Asia.

"We’re happy to welcome AiDash to the OGC community," says OGC CEO Nadine Alameh. "It's exciting to see startups and innovators like AiDash joining our growing community to build the future of location and make an impact on the world - in this case in the utility and energy sector."

"It’s a privilege for us to be part of a global forum like OGC,” said AiDash CEO and co-founder Abhishek Vinod Singh. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with industry leaders and contributing towards solving real-world challenges and pioneering innovation that's inclusive and accessible to all.”

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company enabling satellite-powered operations and maintenance for utility, energy, and other core industries with geographically distributed assets. AiDash uses high-resolution, multispectral and SAR data from the world’s leading satellite constellations that are fed into its proprietary AI models to make timely predictions for O&M activities. These AI models empower their full-stack applications enabling efficient planning, prioritization, execution, review and audit of O&M activities using satellite analytics. Visit aidash.com.

About OGC

The Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) is an international consortium of 530+ businesses, government agencies, research organizations, and universities making location information and services FAIR - Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable - by creating free geospatial standards. Additionally, OGC's collaborative R&D lab builds and tests innovative solutions to members' use cases. Visit ogc.org.