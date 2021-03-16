SoftPro® Integrates with ClosingCorp Order Management

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftPro, the nation’s leading closing and title software provider, announced today an enhanced integration with ClosingCorp®, a leading provider of residential real estate closing cost data and technology for the mortgage and real estate services industries. Through the free SoftPro 360 business exchange portal, SoftPro users can order critical settlement services offered through ClosingCorp Order Management without having to rekey any data, ultimately optimizing the mortgage closing process.

The new integration enables tighter collaboration among all parties involved in a real estate transaction at closing. The enhanced solution integrates lender and settlement agent data to streamline the reconciliation of fees for final loan closing disclosures. Using a client-configurable rules engine, lenders and settlement agents can collaborate on a real-time basis to generate and review disclosure documents, enabling them to accommodate last minute issues and still meet loan-closing timeline requirements.

Patrick Hempen, SoftPro chief customer officer stated, “SoftPro customers will gain even more efficiencies with our ClosingCorp Order Management integration. Bridging the title production of our customers with the loan origination side of the transaction is a win for all parties involved in a real estate transaction.”

The SoftPro 360 business exchange platform allows SoftPro users to order products and services from a nationwide network of vendors directly through their SoftPro system. The combination of ClosingCorp Order Management and SoftPro 360 allows for users to electronically fulfill title, closing and document signing orders. This integration enables the settlement agent to receive order statuses, messages, documents, and the seamless exchange of closing disclosure data.

“Based on customer feedback, we collaborated with SoftPro to improve the system to help lenders as well as title and settlement agents further expand the efficiencies afforded by a completely automated transaction,” said Gerardo Caceres, ClosingCorp’s chief operating officer. “The enhanced integration will provide our clients with the critical information they need to be productive and expedite the closing process. It will give settlement services providers a painless way to interface with leading loan origination systems.”

About ClosingCorp

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., ClosingCorp owns and operates the premier source of intelligence for closing costs and service providers in the U.S. residential real estate industry. Through innovative solutions, progressive technologies and strong alliances, the company delivers timely, accurate and transparent results that help optimize closing processes and services for mortgage lenders, title and settlement companies and real estate professionals. Clients rely on ClosingCorp to help improve efficiencies and mitigate risk. For more information, please visit www.closing.com.

About SoftPro

SoftPro is the nation’s leading provider of title, closing and escrow software. Offering an award-winning suite of products designed to increase volume and revenue, SoftPro delivers innovative technologies to streamline the closing process. SoftPro has been recognized by the American Business Awards every year since 2007 – winning awards for superior customer service, support and product development.

To learn more about SoftPro and its products and services, visit www.softprocorp.com or call 1-800-848-0143.