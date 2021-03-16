Australian Taxation Office extends national digital identity program with face verification technology from iProov

LONDON & SINGAPORE & CATONSVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millions of Australians will soon be able to access digital government services online after proving their identity using face verification from biometric authentication leaders, iProov.

Following an open tender process, iProov was selected to provide a liveness solution for myGovID.

iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance technology will enable Australians to set up their myGovID digital identity using a simple face scan on their mobile devices. This will provide access to a range of services, including managing tax returns, accessing health services and applying for benefits.

Unlike face recognition, which matches a physical face seen in a crowd to a list of images on a database, face verification is done with the knowledge and collaboration of the user. iProov’s Genuine Presence Assurance uses a facial biometric scan that is highly secure, yet effortless to use on any personal device.

This Genuine Presence Assurance process delivers a multitude of benefits including:

Simple and inclusive to use - a brief, passive face biometric scan requires no effort from the user. No need for movement, following instructions or other skills.

Inclusive to access - works on any device and is not dependent upon any particular brand or model.

Convenient - enables users to access more services securely online reducing the need for visits to shopfronts or phone calls.

Secure – protects against identity theft by preventing impersonation or the use of copies of victims’ faces.

Resilient – actively mitigates risks from emerging threats.

Privacy is maximized and respected - user data is fully protected.

Encourages growth of Australia’s digital economy by increasing uptake and use of online services.

Andrew Bud, CEO of iProov, said; “ iProov is honored that the Commonwealth of Australia has entrusted us with such an important task – to secure the creation of digital identities against impersonation. We are delighted that the Australian government has chosen our unique combination of inclusivity and resilience, which is already trusted by governments worldwide to authenticate citizens.”

iProov technology is in use by the Singapore Government for its national digital identity platform SingPass, by the UK Home Office for the EU Settlement Scheme, and by the US Department of Homeland Security for land border crossing. It is also the only biometric authentication system in a certification meeting the highest level of the European eIDAS international digital identity scheme.

About iProov

Founded in 2012, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), GovTech Singapore, Eurostar, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov’s unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was named a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com