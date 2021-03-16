DartPoints to Acquire Immedion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DartPoints, an owner and operator of edge colocation data centers, announces that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Immedion, a provider of colocation, cloud, and managed services with eight data centers in seven markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio and Indiana. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

The agreement to acquire Immedion propels DartPoints’ vision and capabilities to bring edge interconnection colocation and data centers further into tier 2 and tier 3 markets. Carrier-neutral interconnection points are vital meet-me-points, improving high-performance access to content, cloud, applications, and other networks, proven to be a catalyst for digital transformation.

“We are excited about the combined opportunities Immedion’s colocation facilities bring to DartPoints. We value the enterprise customers that rely on Immedion’s cloud and managed services platforms and look forward to enhancing capabilities in the future. The team at Immedion has built a great company, and we will continue their commitment of ensuring a customer-first approach while adding service offerings across their entire footprint,” comments Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints. “This acquisition is yet another example of how we are delivering on our strategy to improve regional interconnection, particularly to markets that need it most.”

“We are proud of the company we’ve become over the past 14 years and look forward to creating more value and opportunities for our customers,” adds Frank Mobley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immedion. “Our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions remains steadfast, and I firmly believe that DartPoints’ mission to enhance connectivity nationally adds value to our existing capabilities. We look forward to enabling our customers with more services and locations, while embarking on a better digital future, together.”

“We are excited to support this transformational acquisition. DartPoints is on a mission to provide high performance and cost effective edge data center solutions to solve the needs of thriving local markets throughout the United States,” states Brian Kirschbaum, Partner at Astra Capital Management. “This transaction will allow DartPoints to continue to improve interconnection options for its customers and allow for the migration of mission-critical workloads closer to end-users.”

In 2020, DartPoints received investment funding from Astra Capital Management, initiating an aggressive plan to expand its edge interconnection solutions to underserved markets. The company opened its North Liberty, Eastern Iowa edge colocation data center; enhanced regional interconnection capabilities in Texas with LOGIX Fiber Networks; and acquired Metro Data Centers (MDC) in Ohio. The acquisition of Immedion will more than double the company’s edge interconnection colocation data center footprint, expanding the company’s solutions to more than six states across the US.

Bank Street served as the financial advisor to Immedion in connection with this transaction.

About DartPoints

Founded in 2012, DartPoints is a leading developer, owner and operator of carrier-neutral edge colocation and data center interconnection points. By aligning with adjacent, rural, developing and underserved markets, DartPoints catalyzes and cultivates digital ecosystems to assure these markets are optimized, centralized and comprehensively interconnected. This enables a more reliable and transformative digital experience, empowering these markets to harness major market capabilities and deliver real-time content and applications with enhanced speed, performance and cost efficiency. To learn more, visit http://www.dartpoints.com.

About Immedion

Established in 2007, Immedion is committed to keeping its customers’ business-critical data and applications available 100% of the time. By combining world-class data center facilities, high-performance cloud services, and a strategic array of managed infrastructure services, Immedion delivers the highest degree of reliability at competitive rates. Immedion provides customers with fully redundant power, internet bandwidth, cooling, and humidity control to secure their IT infrastructure. Immedion is headquartered in Greenville, SC with additional data center facilities in Asheville, NC, Charleston, SC, Cincinnati, OH (2), Columbia, SC, Columbus, IN, and Spartanburg, SC. For more information, please visit www.immedion.com.

About Astra Capital Management

Astra Capital Management is a Washington, DC-based, private equity firm that invests in growth businesses in the communications and technology services sectors. Astra targets highly scalable companies with proven business models that have positive free cash flow and significant growth potential. Post investment, Astra works closely with managers to drive value creation through strategic repositioning, revenue growth and operational enhancements. To learn more, visit www.astracapitalmgmt.com.