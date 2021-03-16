FirstComm Continues Partnership with IDI Billing Solutions

VICTOR, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDI Billing Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based billing, automation and workflow solutions for Communications Service Providers, announced today that it has renewed its service agreement with FirstComm, a leading technology solutions provider offering data networking, voice and managed services throughout the Midwest. Under this extended agreement, IDI will continue to provide Billing as a Service for FirstComm’s large customer base.

Based in Akron Ohio, FirstComm is a leading technology solutions provider offering unparalleled cloud communications, data, voice, security and managed services to over 35,000 businesses across the United States. From high-end cloud communications (UCaaS) to software defined networking (SD-WAN) and security, FirstComm offers everything a business needs to stay connected. The power of FirstComm stems from a blend of robust managed solutions and world-class customer support.

“With IDI Billing Solutions, we have a trusted partner dedicated to meeting our evolving business needs. The company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions, and investment in research and development, sets them apart from other vendors,” said Mark Sollenberger, President of FirstComm. “We have implemented workflow capabilities and automated processes across our back-office environment, allowing us to optimize our operational efficiencies and gain visibility into many areas of managing our customers," Sollenberger added.

“IDI Billing Solutions is proud to continue our partnership with FirstComm and help deliver a premier experience to their customers throughout their lifecycle,” said Patrick Talty, President, IDI Billing Solutions. “We look forward to playing an integral role in their journey forward as they continue to drive critical process optimizations, improve capabilities and maximize revenue.”

About FirstComm

Founded in 1998, FirstComm is a leading technology solutions provider offering Hybrid Network Services, Cloud Communications and Managed Security nationwide with over 35,000 happy customers. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio and a 24x7x365 Network Management Center in Chicago, FirstComm is dedicated to pairing effective customer communications with next generation technology. Combined with a strong focus on the customer experience and operational expertise, FirstComm bridges technology with world class customer service. For more information about FirstComm, please visit www.firstcomm.com.

About IDI Billing Solutions

IDI Billing Solutions has been a leading provider of Billing, Automation and Workflow solutions for the communications industry since 1996. IDI’s Billing as a ServiceSM includes the award-winning CostGuard application, expert back-office and professional services, and a highly secure cloud-hosted platform. With a diverse client base, IDI gives communications providers the tools to quickly monetize their services and automate operations related to selling, activating and billing customers. IDI maintains multiple Gold Competencies in the Microsoft Partner Program. To learn more about IDI, please visit www.idibilling.com or call 1-888-924-4110.