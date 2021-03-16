SirionLabs and Fluxym Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Contract Lifecycle Management and Supplier Management Solutions

SEATTLE & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SirionLabs, a leader in enterprise contract management (CLM), and Fluxym, a leading services implementor in the Source-to-Pay market, today announced a partnership with a focus on helping organizations drive superior value in supplier engagements.

This collaboration will bring together Fluxym’s strong expertise in Source-to-Pay automation and process implementations and SirionLabs’ proven cloud-based CLM technology platform, creating an industry-leading supplier management solution. The partnership will initially focus on client opportunities in the U.S., Canada, APAC, and France, markets where Fluxym has a strong presence with 300+ clients across such industries as financial services, real estate, food and beverages, manufacturing, transportation, and energy.

“Effective contract management and supplier management are critical for organizations particularly in the post-Covid world,” said Philippe de la Villardière, CEO of Fluxym. “SirionLabs’ AI-powered CLM technology offers deep contract and supplier performance management capabilities that enable companies to drive better relationships and increased value from suppliers. We believe this is the future of supplier management and are super excited to introduce this solution to our customers.”

The increasing complexity in supplier engagements is putting pressure on organizations’ contract and supplier management infrastructure, increasing the likelihood of inefficiencies and non-compliance across the contracting lifecycle. The ability to proactively track and address such discrepancies can drive hard savings worth millions of dollars for customers. SirionLabs’ technology combined with Fluxym’s advisory and implementation services now makes it easier for clients to leverage AI-powered automation to drive improved efficiencies, performance, savings, and relationships across their supplier base.

“With their deep expertise across the source-to-pay lifecycle and a successful track record, Fluxym is today recognized as a trusted procurement transformation partner for enterprises,” said Amol Joshi, Chief Revenue Officer, SirionLabs. “We look forward to collaborating with Fluxym to help organizations unlock hidden value in supplier contracts.”

SirionLabs was recently named a CLM Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021. It is also positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and was recently named as one of Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for enterprise.

About Fluxym

With 19 years of specific Source to Pay (S2P) experience and more than 400 successful projects, Fluxym has become a world leader in procurement transformation. Fluxym offers Advisory Services on any S2P transformation project, as well as integration services. Fluxym is also a value-added reseller of the best Source-to-Contract (S2C), Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Travel & Expense solutions on the market. Fluxym is based in Paris, Montreal, Toronto, New York and Singapore. Learn more at https://www.fluxym.com/.

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs, the SaaS leader in enterprise contract management (CLM), helps enterprises manage the complete contracting lifecycle on a single, easy-to-use platform. Sirion’s AI-powered capabilities – from smart contract authoring to auto-contract extraction, advanced obligation management and collaboration – enable enterprises to drive business velocity and outcomes, reduce risk and enhance revenue and savings in commercial engagements. SirionLabs is trusted by the world’s most successful organizations to manage 3.5+ million contracts worth over $300 billion across 100+ countries.

For more information, visit https://www.sirionlabs.com/.