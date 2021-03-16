Celebrating American Architecture, Chapter 18 Rotunda® Brings to Life Jeffrey Court’s Latest Collection

The Rotunda collection contains mosaics that combine marble, limestone, and porcelain to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces. (Photo: Business Wire)

Chapter 18 Rotunda is our take on neoclassical design. By using high-quality natural stones synonymous with the architecture found in state capitals and monuments throughout the United States we created unique yet timeless pieces.

NORCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the refresh of Chapter 18 Rotunda®, featuring five all-new mosaic offerings, expanding the best-selling original collection.

Synonymous with the architecture found in state capitals and national monuments throughout the United States, Jeffrey Court created unique yet timeless pieces by using high-quality natural stone.

“Our Chapter 18 relaunch is an exciting continuation of our 30-year history, designing amazing decorative tile for our dealers and their customers. In 2021, we will launch nearly 300 new items as we continuously strive to meet updated consumer demand. Our focus on new product and availability to ship within 48 hours reaffirms the vision and dedication of our founders, Jim and Janice Lawson.”

– Scott Hassman, Jeffrey Court President

The catalyst behind Rotunda’s influence is the collection’s clean and crisp color palette. Jeffrey Court’s in-house design team carefully selected Calacatta Gold, Nero Marquina, Dolomite, and Tunisian Grey as the dominating materials in the collection.

The striking veining found in each of these stones is the element of focus, bringing color and movement into the materials. Distinct mosaics developed by the team combine marble with the durability of porcelain to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

“It is always exciting to receive an overwhelming response to any collection our team releases, and Rotunda is no exception. Our best-selling collection to-date was more than deserving of growth and expansion to show our commitment to innovation and responding to customer needs. The all-new mosaics add personality and warmth to any space. I look forward to seeing how the expansion leads to incredible spaces both residential and commercial.”

– Mike Manke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Symmetrical shapes, geometric patterns, and orderly style create the new additions that include Richmond, Topeka, Charleston, Trenton, and the Harrisburg mosaics.

Through the 16 mosaic patterns available, 12 are comprised completely of natural stones and four patterns encompass a blend of marble and porcelain.

Completing the Chapter are two trim pieces, a 0.75” x 12” Dome and a 1.875” x 12” Crown both available in four colorways, complementing the collection for ease of design.

Chapter 18 Rotunda is available at all Jeffrey Court authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

To view the complete collection, visit: JeffreyCourt.com

ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and businesses across the country. As a manufacturer of high-end decorative designer tiles, Jeffrey Court improves the quality of life, accenting living spaces with warmth, love and laughter for families and friends to enjoy. Thirty years strong, we continue to focus on growing the residential and commercial markets in partnership with our dealers, by offering the widest selection of fashion forward, cutting-edge tile designs to architects and interior designers. With a commitment to the success of partners and customers, Jeffrey Court continually creates new products and is always in-stock and ready to ship within 48 hours.