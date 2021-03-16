Four Hot Cybersecurity Firms Join Matter’s Client Roster, Bolstering Growing Cyber Portfolio

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the continued momentum of its cybersecurity team, highlighted by the recent addition of four leading brands to its client roster as well as the expansion of current client programs. With nearly two decades of cybersecurity industry experience, Matter is well positioned to create, direct and execute high impact communications programs for diverse security companies – ranging from startups to billion-dollar brands.

The following new clients have recently partnered with Matter to enhance brand awareness initiatives supported by a range of programs, including award-winning public relations, thought leadership, integrated marketing and video services:

BIO-key International (Nasdaq: BKYI), a leading provider of identity and access management solutions powered by biometrics.

a leading provider of identity and access management solutions powered by biometrics. Strategic Security Solutions (S3) , a leading provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and SAP security.

, a leading provider of information security consulting services for identity and access management (IAM), governance, risk and compliance (GRC), and SAP security. SecurityScorecard , the global leader in cybersecurity ratings.

the global leader in cybersecurity ratings. Veracode, the largest global provider of application security testing (AST) solutions.

“Matter’s combination of deep security experience and knowledge, strategic media relationships and scrappiness are built to generate real results,” said Johanna Baum, CEO & Founder of Strategic Security Solutions (S3). “Their authentic approach and genuine interest in our success is truly focused on moving the needle for organizations at all growth stages. We are thrilled to collaborate to increase visibility of our brand story in 2021.”

The four new clients join an extensive security and data protection portfolio at Matter. The following multi-year clients have all recently expanded their programs, leveraging the spectrum of Matter’s integrated capabilities designed to increase and sustain brand awareness while growing their lead generation initiatives:

Attivo Networks , a leader in cyber deception and attacker lateral movement detection.

, a leader in cyber deception and attacker lateral movement detection. Auth0 , the identity platform for application teams.

, the identity platform for application teams. Sectigo, a leader in digital identity and web security.

“In the face of a massive remote-work migration, the emergence of new attack vectors and the evolution of ransomware attacks, we continue to maximize awareness for brands and their crucial cybersecurity and data protection products and services,” said Tim Hurley, Executive Vice President at Matter. “The breadth of our experience means we’re able to provide counsel and strategy, invaluable media connections and deep digital marketing insights required to elevate today’s security brands and make meaningful, measurable impact on their businesses.”

