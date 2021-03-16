TransientX Now a McAfee Security Innovation Alliance Partner for Zero-Trust Network Access

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransientX, transforming fixed and device-centric networks to disposable networks of apps, today announced the availability of TransientAccess Zero-Trust Network Access in the McAfee MVISION Marketplace, as a McAfee Security Innovation Alliance (SIA) partner.

By integrating with McAfee Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), TransientAccess provides ZTNA for UCE customers, rounding out a SASE solution from the endpoint to the Cloud. McAfee UCE customers can provision this powerful ZTNA solution from TransientX with a few clicks of a mouse from within the MVISION Marketplace.

For joint customers the benefits are:

Integrated, seamless security from the endpoint to the cloud.

With ZTNA by TransientX, secure the “last mile” with user-to-app connectivity to the Cloud – no more VPN. Any app, anywhere.

TransientAccess Secure Workspace Isolation – users can use any application, or browser to perform their enterprise roles, with secure, containerized sessions

Full DLP – TransientAccess provides watermarking to prevent screen capture, no unauthorized copy/paste, or downloads of sensitive data

Use any device – The containerized TransientAccess Workspace mitigates risks associated with compromised endpoints, enabling the use of even unmanaged devices

TransientX offers a next-generation Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, which builds ephemeral zero trust application networks for every user. Instead of connecting devices to each other, the TransientAccess service connects local apps on those devices to their servers, using isolated overlay networks built for every user. Devices, managed or unmanaged, are never trusted or given direct access to corporate networks. Coupled with granular access control policies and full visibility into application and user activities, the solution provides true zero trust access by using microcontainers that isolate trusted apps and provide application-level connectivity independent of the underlying physical network topology. Simple isn’t easy - we’ve done the hard work making ZTNA easy to deploy, integrate and use.

“We’ve invested in an open approach for our platform to deliver top quality integrations,” said Javed Hasan, Global Head, Product Strategy and Alliance at McAfee. “Adding TransientX as a ZTNA provider, sharing posture information from our massive endpoint security base, provides customers with enhanced deployment of valuable intelligence from the McAfee ecosystem. Together with SIA partners like TransientX, we are strengthening security for the critical apps that enterprises rely on every day.”

“Our customers value the simplicity of our approach to ZTNA. Our partnership with McAfee continues to deliver on that approach – a fast and consistent user experience across platforms that provides true zero trust security by connecting users to apps, from any device or location. This distinct approach addresses key security concerns and will accelerate adoption of ZTNA, taking key steps toward network transformation.” – Egemen Tas, TransientX founder and CEO.