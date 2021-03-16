Eaze to Launch in Michigan, Partner With Detroit Lions Legend and NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson to Expand Access to High Quality Michigan Cannabis via On-Demand Delivery

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eaze, a leading cannabis marketplace and delivery company, today announced it will launch operations in Michigan to connect consumers to local brands via convenient and affordable on-demand delivery.

Eaze will partner with licensed local retailers to expand cannabis delivery for Michiganders. This spring, customers will be able to purchase cannabis online via Eaze.com for delivery to their doorsteps. Eaze is proud to feature flower by Primitiv, a cannabis company co-founded by prominent Detroit Lions alumni Calvin “Megatron” Johnson and Rob Sims, at launch.

“ We’re honored to partner with Calvin Johnson, Rob Sims, and other highly-respected Michigan cannabis entrepreneurs to expand consumer access statewide,” said Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy, “ Our goal is to bring lower prices and greater convenience to Michiganders who want fast, legal delivery while also creating good-paying jobs and supporting social equity.”

“ Primitiv’s mission is to promote cannabis’ incredible health benefits, especially as a pain relief alternative to deadly opioids,” said Primitiv Co-Founder Calvin Johnson. “ We want to reach as many customers as possible with the highest-quality products, and partnering with Eaze will help us achieve that.”

Founded in 2014, Eaze has completed over 7 million legal deliveries in California. Eaze and partners plan to start deliveries in Ann Arbor and Detroit in April, and in Grand Rapids in May. Starting today, Michiganders age 21+ can visit Eaze.com to sign up for the service. A valid U.S. ID or Passport showing customers are age 21+ is required. Eaze will exclusively carry adult use (“recreational”) products, and Michigan residents who register on Eaze.com will get $30 off each of their first two orders.

Eaze is a recognized industry leader in social justice programs to address the War on Drugs. These initiatives include Eaze’s award-winning Momentum business accelerator for underrepresented founders and its Social Equity Menu, which to-date has sold nearly $4 million in brands owned by social equity licensees. Tre Hobbs, founder of Detroit’s Neighborhood Essentials cannabis brand, is a member of Momentum’s class of 2021.

“ Eaze has created impactful, tangible economic opportunities for Black and brown-owned businesses in California, and we’re bringing that same focus and commitment to Michigan,” said Eaze Senior advisor and retired NBA champion Matt Barnes. “ As the state works toward expunging low level cannabis offenses, access to the industry is yet another step towards equality and social justice.”

Eaze’s operational partner in Ann Arbor is licensee KTC Industries, and its affiliated business, D&K Ventures, owners of the Detroit Edible Company and Cannalicious Labs brands. Eaze will announce additional operational partnerships in the coming weeks.

“ We are honored to partner with Eaze as both a depot and a platform so that our great products from Detroit Edible Company and Cannalicious Labs can be delivered right to the doorsteps of current and new adult customers across the state,” said KTC Industries President and COO Tim Schuler, “ Eaze’s mission to be socially conscious, along with their innovative technology, was our driving motivation to partner with them as they launch in Michigan.”

About Eaze

Eaze delivers good with the goods. As California’s largest legal cannabis marketplace, we bring enjoyment and convenience to our customers, break down barriers to access, and cultivate community in everything we do. With over seven million cannabis deliveries to-date, we are committed to creating a more diverse and sustainable industry through our Momentum business accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program. www.eaze.com.