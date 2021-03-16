Lyniate Collaborates with Sensato and SES to Further Empower Provider and Public Health Organizations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyniate, a global leader in healthcare data interoperability, today announced new partnerships with two healthcare technology innovators: clinical exchange technology provider Secure Exchange Solutions (SES) and healthcare cybersecurity firm Sensato. These partnerships will build on Lyniate’s mission to create a truly interoperable ecosystem by encouraging and facilitating collaboration among healthcare technology providers. To support these relationships and Lyniate’s partnership focus, the company has also welcomed Christy Evans to the team as Director Strategic Partners.

Working together in Lyniate’s Co-Creation Lab, a design environment that facilitates the advancement of cutting-edge health IT, these partnerships will allow each respective company to collaborate with Lyniate by sharing and receiving resources and knowledge that extend well beyond market requirements.

The SES partnership enables the companies to collaborate to streamline and expedite integrations with hospitals, clinics, radiology, and lab healthcare IT ecosystems. Lyniate will facilitate simplified onboarding to SES’ Notify and Fetch services, which are designed to help providers comply with the CMS interoperability rules and thrive in value-based payment environments.

The agreement between Lyniate and Sensato acknowledges the inseparable relationship between interoperability and cybersecurity. The companies will work to evolve the Sensato Nightingale platform to provide more cohesive and secure clinical, financial, and operational workflows. Together, the two companies will develop educational programs for the marketplace that address interoperability and workflow security challenges.

“It is an honor to partner with these innovators knowing together we can all offer our customers more robust interoperability, cybersecurity, and clinical exchange solutions,” said Erkan Akyuz, president and CEO of Lyniate. “With our best of breed approach to creating a true healthcare ecosystem, we can empower public health and provider organizations with new capabilities to solve age-old industry challenges and prepare for the future.”

The addition of Christy Evans as Director Strategic Partners will be critical as Lyniate continues its focus on partnership collaboration via the company’s Co-Creation Lab. With more than 15 years of experience in managing strategic accounts and partner relationships, Evans will provide valuable oversight of partnerships, building upon and nurturing existing relationships while also bringing on new accounts and helping to facilitate Lyniate’s longstanding goal of creating a truly interoperable healthcare ecosystem.

Vendors interested in working with Lyniate can learn more here.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading provider of interoperable, cloud-based clinical data exchange and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered clinical data retrieval technologies, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines, and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and EHR application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure clinical data exchange to fill communication gaps and expand their reach. For more information, please visit www.secureexsolutions.com

About Sensato

Sensato is a healthcare-specific cybersecurity solutions firm that provides leading-edge cybersecurity solutions to HCO’s, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Pharmaceutical companies. For more information on Sensato’s products, contact Kate Macaleer at kate.macaleer@sensato.co. You can also visit Sensato on the web at www.sensato.co or become a fan at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn.

About Lyniate

Lyniate partners with healthcare organizations around the globe delivering cutting-edge solutions to address interoperability in healthcare. The company’s industry-leading products, Corepoint and Rhapsody, are used by thousands of customers to send hundreds of millions of messages every day. Lyniate is committed to delivering the best interoperability solutions for healthcare organizations, from specialty clinics to large networks, from payers to vendors, and everything in between to build the future of interoperability. Visit: www.lyniate.com for more information.