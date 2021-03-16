Great Clips® Introduces First Marketing Campaign for March Madness®

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips, Inc. today unveiled its first ever March Madness-themed marketing campaign in support of the brand’s NCAA partnership. The campaign will come to life across social media, a national television commercial airing during the Final Four, in-salon branding and digital ads.

#HairRaisingMoments Social Media Campaign

Great Clips will lean into the heightened excitement among fans after last year’s tournament cancellation by celebrating the exhilarating, unexpected and unique moments that define March Madness across its social channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

From the tournament’s first tip-off to improbable Cinderella wins, miraculous buzzer beaters and everything in between, March Madness will be filled with moments when fans feel their hair tingle on their head or stand up on the back of their neck – something Great Clips calls “Hair-Raising Moments.” As the Official Hair Salon of the NCAA, Great Clips is providing fans with various ways to join the conversation during these March Madness #HairRaisingMoments. The brand will share a social content series, polls and quizzes across channels, and GIFs and reactions tied to trending moments. In addition, sports and lifestyle influencers getting in on the excitement will offer real-time giveaways for free haircuts.

To introduce the #HairRaisingMoments campaign, Great Clips released a new video today entitled “Getting Ready for March Madness.” The video follows fans getting ready for March Madness – both at home and in salon – and reinforces that, no matter their team or style, Great Clips can help fans look and feel great as they celebrate big and small #HairRaisingMoments throughout the tournament.

National Television Advertising, Digital Ads and In-Salon Signage

Great Clips will air new national television commercials during March Madness broadcasts on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV and through the Final Four games on CBS, including two featuring legendary announcer Kevin Harlan. The brand also is featuring March Madness-themed creative within its 4,400 salons and in digital ads on March Madness Live, CBSSports.com and NCAA.com.

“Along with millions of college basketball fans across the country, we’re ready to welcome back March Madness and we’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our NCAA partnership to life for the first time,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “We wanted to use social media to spotlight the various moments of celebration and joy that fans feel – and how Great Clips can help them look great when those moments happen.”

Great Clips announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the NCAA in January 2020. The partnership includes NCAA March Madness®, NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Four® as well as marketing, media and activation rights surrounding all 90 NCAA Championships. Great Clips’ partnership with the NCAA is through a joint agreement with Turner Sports and CBS Sports.

