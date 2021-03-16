GT Software Named Latest Denodo Technology Partner for Connections to Mainframe Data Sources

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GT Software, a leader in digital transformation and modernization, announces its partnership with Denodo, a leader in data virtualization. GT Software will serve as a technology partner for Denodo’s customers, enabling them to connect to mainframe legacy non-relational data sources (IMS, VSAM, Sequential Files, Adabas, IDMS and Datacom) as relational tables and combine it with Denodo’s 150+ data source adapters as a single logical database.

Denodo’s technology partners are independent software, hardware, and cloud infrastructure vendors that complement and extend the Denodo Platform for mutual go-to-market benefit.

In this case, Denodo and GT Software are complementary solutions that will enable customers to completely integrate all their enterprise data and applications – whether they reside on the mainframe, distributed or cloud servers. GT Software focuses on data and applications on the mainframe, while Denodo covers distributed and cloud systems.

“Now, more than ever, companies need real-time access and visibility into all of their enterprise data sources, regardless of platform,” said Alex Heublein, President of GT Software. “This complementary relationship with Denodo will not only provide greater access to mission critical mainframe data sources for all of Denodo’s customers, but will also make the entire process faster, simpler and more secure than traditional approaches.”

For Denodo customers, the partnership with GT Software will help them unlock the tremendous value of their legacy data assets, including structured and unstructured data sources, without having to resort to cumbersome data replication workarounds.

“We are very excited to partner with GT Software,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, EVP at Denodo. “Many of our customers are creating their enterprise-wide logical data fabric for centralized access to data in near real-time, which often includes connectivity with legacy data sources. Our partnership with GT Software makes this connectivity seamless for our customer organizations. We look forward to helping our customers create agile and comprehensive data solutions through our collaboration with GT Software.”

While the partnership will benefit all Denodo customers, the disparate data spread across legacy mainframes in the banking, insurance and financial industries means Denodo clients in these sectors will stand to benefit from the partnership with GT Software as part of their data virtualization strategies.

About GT Software

GT Software empowers many of the world’s largest companies — Credit Suisse, AXA, AFLAC and Caterpillar — to accelerate their IT modernization efforts. By enabling companies to connect legacy mainframe assets with modern, cloud-based systems, GT removes a major roadblock for Fortune 1000 companies looking to elevate their customer experience. Pioneering the modernization movement across the globe, GT Software allows mainframes to be part of modern technology ecosystems in real-time. GT Software is proud to help lead innovation with its 35+ years of mainframe expertise.

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.