First Keystone Community Bank Selects White Clay to Improve Digital Banking, Boost Profitability and Increase Shareholder Value

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Clay, a fintech company that provides a user-friendly experience to help bankers increase profitability, drive team performance and manage relationships, today announced that Berwick, Penn.-based First Keystone Community Bank will use the new scalable version of its solution to build a holistic data experience across their organization, empowering the bank to optimally price relationships to drive profitability and increase shareholder value.

White Clay recently re-configured its solution to give community banks and credit unions the most robust tools and functionality that larger financial institutions have enjoyed.

“ We were initially looking for a pricing model, and found that White Clay offers pricing and profitability together in a way that will enhance our customer’s experiences,” said Jonathan Littlewood, chief lending officer at First Keystone Community Bank. “ White Clay gives us more consistency within our operation by providing one true source for our relationship data, which we can review for coaching purposes. Overall, we can now focus on driving profitability throughout our product offerings and customer relationships.”

“ It’s critical for banks to know which of their customers are driving shareholder value,” said Bob Kottler, executive vice president and chief revenue officer, White Clay. “ Our new scalable solution is sophisticated and more compact to give smaller financial institutions everything they need to optimize their capital, liquidity and revenue regardless of the economic environment, which is important now and post pandemic. We are excited to partner with First Keystone Community Bank on their journey to increase profitability.”

Currently, First Keystone Community Bank is using White Clay for its commercial business and plans to expand to their retail customers later in the year. White Clay will manage the bank’s householding data, funds transfer pricing engine, expense methodology and more.

About White Clay

White Clay offers regional and community banks and credit unions access to unprecedented customer data. Its Banker Sales Environment (BSE) solution provides customer insight and analytics in a user-friendly experience to help bankers increase profitability, drive team performance and manage relationships. Its insights are relied upon regularly by more than 8,000 bankers. Learn more at www.whiteclay.com.