Vancity Empowers Employees, Drives Business Results with UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that Vancouver City Savings Credit Union (Vancity), Canada’s largest community credit union and one of the country’s top employers, is enhancing its employee experience and driving exceptional business outcomes with UKG’s solutions.

Vancity is a financial co-operative with 2,700 employees, 54 community branches, and more than a half-million member-owners. A UKG Pro (formerly UltiPro) customer for more than a decade, the company sought to take advantage of the Platform Configuration and Rules Engine within Pro to simplify the decision points for managers and streamline workflows. In 2020, Vancity migrated to the cloud-native, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered UKG Dimensions (formerly Workforce Dimensions from Kronos) to improve the workforce management experience for managers and make work more meaningful for employees.

“ We have transformed the employee experience with UKG Pro and UKG Dimensions, and we are excited about the future,” said Marky Payne, manager of HR Systems and Reporting at Vancity. “ UKG is showing us that customers remain its priority, with structured opportunities to provide feedback on Pro and Dimensions. From the beginning, the combined company’s decision makers wanted to know what we found to be the unique strengths of each solution and what they could learn from us to improve. We were given a voice and a channel to express our needs, and, just as in previous years, they truly listened. In addition, the communication around the merger was excellent. We were provided with an abundance of information, webinars, updates, and specific contacts for any questions that might arise.”

By selecting a unified HCM solution, Vancity has been able to collect and manage its people data with consistency and accuracy while tailoring UKG Pro to meet its unique business needs. The company is providing more personalized support to employees, improving productivity, and minimizing compliance issues. Prior to the release of Platform Configuration and the Rules Engine within Pro, the managers at Vancity were often overwhelmed by the number of fields presented through the solution’s direct access. The company’s HR Systems team took advantage of the solution’s flexible Platform Configuration to streamline workflows for updates such as new hires, job changes and salary increases, status adjustments and terminations, and contract extensions.

“ Managers need only to enter the general ledger code for their departments, and the Rules Engine will automatically populate the rest of the organizational levels,” said Payne. “ Depending on manager’s selection, additional fields appear to guide managers in filling out the relevant information. Links to additional resources for managers have been added to various workflows to support manager self-service. As a result, we’ve cut down on the phone calls to our helpline requesting changes to incorrect information, and we’ve brought consistency to our internal corporate portal that pulls data from Pro.”

According to Payne, managers have offered enthusiastic feedback about the Rules Engine. Navigation through administrative tasks is simple, and frustrations caused by options they didn’t know how to complete have been eliminated. Most importantly, the quality of data increased.

“ Departments across the company trust the system and the reports they’re creating,” said Payne. “ We work closely with our finance department to make sure our organizational levels match and that restructures are consistent, which directly impacts the company’s budget. We’re also increasing the accountability of our leaders. Managers can see on their dashboards what the system is reporting. Gone are the days of haggling over spreadsheets. Managers have the responsibility to make their own updates and ensure the solution reflects the correct information.”

Vancity also improved the manager experience by launching UKG Dimensions. The company is gaining unprecedented insight into daily workforce operations via real-time visualization and reporting. The responsive user experience allows managers to view the data most important to them. In addition, employees have access to convenient self-service features that allow them to request time off and view schedules, giving them greater control over their work-life balance.

“ Our employees loved the new landing page and the visual, user-friendly improvements to the solution,” said Payne. “ The visuals in Dimensions immediately tell managers the story of their teams, and they can take action as needed. It’s made a big difference to them.”

“ Technology is crucial to building an engaged workforce,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “ Success is also dependent on building long-lasting relationships. At UKG, we are committed to developing meaningful, lifelong partnerships with our customers and helping organizations such as Vancity sustain an engaging and effective workforce strategy that evolves with their needs.”

