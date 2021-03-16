‘Bright Green Lies’: Explosive New Documentary Debuts Exposing the Illusions of Green Technology in Stark Detail

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Explosive new environmental documentary, “Bright Green Lies” Trailer: www.brightgreenlies.com will make its worldwide debut to audiences on Earth Day, April 22nd, 2021. The film premiere will be followed by a live conversation and Q&A with filmmaker Julia Barnes and the authors of the book, Max Wilbert, Derrick Jensen and Lierre Keith.

The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Julia Barnes, dismantles the illusion of Green Technology in breath-taking, comprehensive detail. From the proposed benefits of solar panels and wind turbines, to green consumerism and electric cars, the film takes a bold peak behind the green curtain. In doing so, it reveals the extent of the lies being told by prominent environmentalists and their supporters in-order to perpetuate the myth that out-of-control human consumption can be continued if people just ‘buy green.’

The majority of ‘green technologies’, heralded as solutions to environmental destruction are, in fact, adding to the problem, speeding up our consumption and enabling people to live in the fantasy of “green-washing.”

Bright Green Lies takes an in-depth look at the newest wave of environmentalism and its belief that through 100% renewables, recycling and electric cars, we can have industrial civilization without destroying the planet.

“Over the past several decades, this ‘Bright Green environmentalism’ has become mainstream,” said Julia Barnes. “There are an incredible number of claims being made about “green” technologies that are frankly untrue. Words like “clean,” “free,” “safe,” and “sustainable” are often thrown around by bright green environmentalists. They act as if solar panels and wind turbines grow on trees.”

Through the film’s examination of the unseen processes involved in making flagship green technologies, a very different picture is revealed. Their mass production requires increased mining, industrial manufacturing, habitat destruction, greenhouse gas emissions, and the creation of toxic waste. Renewable energy does not even deliver on its most basic promise of reducing fossil fuel consumption. On a global scale, the energy produced by 'green technology' is simply being stacked on top of what is already being used.

The solutions we are turning to as our saviours are adding to the destruction, accelerating the mass extinction of life on earth, and wasting time we don’t have on false solutions. Tackling the most pressing issues of our time will require us to look beyond the mainstream technological fantasies and ask deeper questions about what needs to change. "We can't save the world by destroying it," said Max Wilbert.

Join us for the live premiere of www.brightgreenlies.com followed by an in-depth conversation and live Q&A with Julia Barnes, Derrick Jensen, Max Wilbert and Lierre Keith.

Earth Day – April 22nd

8:30pm EST