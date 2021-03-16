Integrated Wealth Advisors Chooses Commonwealth After Departure From Regional Wirehouse

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announced the addition of Integrated Wealth Advisors (IWA) of Bellevue, Washington, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Austin Collins, RICP®, AWMA®, CRPC®, CLTC®, founding principal, and his support staff bring two decades of experience in financial planning and wealth management and are responsible for direct management of more than $100 million in total assets.

Integrated Wealth Advisors functions as a virtual family office, serving clients before, during, and after complex financial transitions. The firm leverages a vetted network of top experts in various fields to build a fully customized professional team for each client. These teams collaborate to provide integrated guidance on complex, interconnected issues, such as business succession planning, real estate decisions, retirement transition, income strategies, and charitable planning. IWA often works with owners of companies valued from $3 million to $20 million who are contemplating selling their business, as well as clients in multistage retirement transitions, often involving direct real estate.

When looking for a new home for his practice, Collins sought a community-minded firm partner that would invest in a technology stack that allows him to support his clients and their dynamic, intricate financial planning needs. To learn more about the Pacific Northwest practice, visit www.integratedwa.com.

“ I knew Commonwealth was the right place for me when every single person who I talked to had looked me up and were asking questions about what they’d found,” said Collins. “ Yes, we talked about the business and my practice, but that wasn’t the lead domino. With many of the other firms I spoke to, that was the only domino. As someone who works systematically and intentionally—both personally and professionally—and brings my whole self to my role as an advisor, I value Commonwealth’s approach to partnership and accountability.”

Collins and his support staff will leverage Commonwealth’s access to extensive, holistic financial planning tools and platforms, as well as advisor-focused technology offerings, including premium website strategy and design services offered through Commonwealth’s Brand Studio, to help clients optimize their multilayered financial world.

“ My systems-based approach to financial planning will thrive with Commonwealth’s open architecture and commitment to developing technology with and for their advisors. I’ll be able to do more for my clients, and more efficiently,” said Collins.

“ We are honored to be a new home to Integrated Wealth Advisors and are inspired by the firm’s unique, bespoke client service model,” said Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth’s managing principal, business development. “ We know change can be daunting, but we’re confident that Commonwealth’s fanatical commitment to the advisor experience can make for a seamless transition—and a great future to come.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Seven Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.