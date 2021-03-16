Knoa Software Announces Support for Oracle Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knoa® Software, a leading provider of user experience management (UEM) software that helps businesses maximize ROI for major software deployments, today announced the availability of its UEM product for Oracle Cloud applications. The solution is available today under an Early Access Program, with General Availability scheduled for June.

Knoa UEM for Oracle Cloud delivers analytics that answer the following key questions, resulting in the highest possible migration ROI and overall benefits:

Are my processes executed efficiently, with few steps, reduced errors and frictionless interactions?

Can my help desk team proactively identify the user errors or system issues that have the greatest negative impact on productivity?

Can we quickly identify and help users who are struggling?

Do we know where process bottlenecks occur, and how to remove them?

Have employees adopted the new enterprise software as demonstrated by increased productivity and engagement?

With Knoa, organizations can be confident that their usage of Oracle Cloud is truly optimized. The software drives improvements across all business execution areas, including proper user adoption, high productivity, seamless process execution and, ultimately, improved business results.

Change management for Oracle Cloud is about more than communicating change – it is about achieving commitment to the fundamental business and process changes that Oracle Cloud enables. Organizations must reexamine their approach to organizational change management (OCM) and employ analytics throughout the product lifecycle.

Enterprises using Knoa UEM report an average three-year ROI of 671%, 15% higher gross user productivity, and efficiency gains of 30% for business processes teams, 31% for incident response, 16% for help desk teams and 21% for security.

Knoa UEM for Oracle Cloud enables visibility into employee interactions with the Oracle Cloud applications, user adoption during a new rollout, the level of performance delivered to the end-user, the locations of process bottlenecks and the cause of user experience issues with the software. This information in turn enables enterprises to optimize key processes around their Oracle Cloud for employee use and adoption, including:

Change Management - A solid change management strategy is essential to successfully migrate operational, financial, sales or service processes to the cloud. Knoa UEM for Oracle Cloud enables organizations to isolate adoption gaps in specific application modules, functionality or processes – and proactively address them in a targeted fashion.

“We are excited to add Knoa for Oracle Cloud to the portfolio of Knoa UEM solutions,” said Brian Berns, CEO of Knoa Software. “While our UEM platform has already been used in support of various legacy Oracle applications, the success of Oracle Cloud in the market, as well as the strong interest from organizations in mitigating the risk of migration projects and documenting the ROI of digital transformation, supports our strong investment in the Oracle market. The initial response from Oracle partners has been very encouraging, and we look forward to partnering with Oracle service providers in delivering this solution to the market.”

Knoa’s patented monitoring technology provides key user experience analytics for Oracle Cloud Applications including, but not limited to, Oracle ERP – Financials Cloud, Oracle SCM and Manufacturing Cloud and Oracle HCM Cloud. Knoa partners can further extend these capabilities to any other web-based solutions within the Oracle portfolio, using the Knoa SDK.

Knoa UEM for Oracle Cloud builds on the success of the Knoa UEM platform, which has been widely used in the SAP space for more than a decade, enabling successful migration projects and helping customers optimize SAP software usage and investments. Knoa will continue to invest in the SAP partnership and fully support its customers.

Oracle partners and analysts comment on this announcement:

"Knoa’s software is the first product we have seen in the Oracle Cloud environment that lets an organization truly measure and benchmark its business process performance from an end-user perspective,” said Lawrence Crooks, Principal at OneGlobe LLC, a Premier Oracle Partner. “The product also provides the supporting detail data that allows an organization to improve that performance, whether through business process changes, better UI design, tightly targeted training/help desk assistance or the use of RPA, as some examples. We believe this is an invaluable tool for companies that are considering migrating to Oracle Cloud and are truly focused on measuring how well the organization adapts to the applications. Companies that have already implemented Oracle Cloud but feel their business improvement is less than what they hoped for should also consider this product."

"There’s never been a time when business needed a product like UEM by Knoa more,” said Denis Pombriant, Managing Principal of Beagle Research Group. “The combination of increasingly common remote work arrangements and businesses striving to take advantage of the digital disruption creates a critical need for helping users to quickly and easily become familiar with new apps during rollout, employee onboarding, and throughout the employment lifecycle. UEM by Knoa fits a big need.”

"Knoa turns the lights on and allows the same type of analysis and optimization of user experience for enterprise applications that is routinely done for web and mobile apps," said Dan Woods, founder and principal analyst at Early Adopter Research. "For Oracle customers, such knowledge solves user experience problems but also helps them gain power in managing their Oracle estate and making key decisions about upgrades or certifying ULAs."

“As a long-standing partner, we have already leveraged the Knoa platform to instrument Oracle applications,” said Ricardo Hernandez, CEO of Edison Consulting. “So we are delighted with this new out of the box capability, which is tapping into a market need for Oracle applications. We are confident that it will enforce the capability of Knoa to identify improvement opportunities with a high impact in economic benefits for clients. Many CIOs were waiting for this news. We are sure that the market will take advantage quickly.”

About Knoa Software

Knoa Software delivers solutions that generate unique insights for the optimization of enterprise software to support a company’s business objectives and digital transformation initiatives. Knoa’s patented software provides CIOs and business executives the actionable metrics needed to help ensure organizations and end-users realize the full value of their enterprise application investment. Key use cases include cloud migration, employee productivity and HelpDesk responsiveness whether it’s SAP, Oracle or other enterprise applications. Headquartered overlooking Union Square in New York City, Knoa provides solutions that help hundreds of global corporations and government organizations make impactful, real-time, fact-based decisions that enrich and maximize the experience for over a million end users. For further information, visit www.knoa.com or follow us at @knoasoftware on Twitter.

Oracle, Oracle Cloud, and other Oracle products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.