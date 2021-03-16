Garmin expands its Approach® with a new lineup of GPS devices to help golfers improve their game

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced new additions to its popular Approach series of GPS golf products – the Approach S42 smartwatch, the Approach S12 watch, and the Approach G12 GPS rangefinder – all with more than 42,000 preloaded courses so golfers can walk onto any tee box with confidence. Across the board, the new Approach lineup offers exemplary battery life and supports connectivity with Garmin’s very own club tracking sensor and the Garmin golf app1 which makes it easier than ever to upload scorecards, review performance stats and much more.

With the Approach S42 , golf with style and rely on smartwatch capabilities to easily transition on and off the course.

, golf with style and rely on smartwatch capabilities to easily transition on and off the course. Avid players can rely on the easy-to-use Approach S12 and focus on a practical golf watch solution designed to obtain key yardages to the green, hazards, doglegs and more.

and focus on a practical golf watch solution designed to obtain key yardages to the green, hazards, doglegs and more. And with the Approach G12, players can glance at golf data – like distances to the green — from a compact GPS rangefinder that clips on to their pocket or golf bag.

“Garmin brings technology to the forefront with the new Approach product line to help golfers play their best game while staying competitive and connected within the golfing community,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “From smartwatches to GPS rangefinders, our latest Approach devices will also equip novice and veteran golfers alike with precision, style and attention to detail on every swing.”

Three of a kind

The Approach S42, Approach S12, and Approach G12 share a host of features to benefit golfers of every skill level:

Link with the Garmin Golf ™ app to participate in weekly leaderboards, tournaments, review live scoring, strokes gained analysis, automatic scorecard uploads and much more.

to participate in weekly leaderboards, tournaments, review live scoring, strokes gained analysis, automatic scorecard uploads and much more. Pair with the optional Approach CT10 club sensors for automatic club tracking to see how far players hit each club.

for automatic club tracking to see how far players hit each club. Gain precise yardages to the front, middle, and back of the green, hazards, doglegs, layups and more, thanks to a built-in high sensitivity GPS that zeroes in on a player’s location.

to the front, middle, and back of the green, hazards, doglegs, layups and more, thanks to a built-in high sensitivity GPS that zeroes in on a player’s location. Use the Green View feature to see each green’s true shape and to move the pin for better yardage accuracy, regardless of where a golfer is on the course.

Golf with style

The lightweight Approach S42 offers an easy-to-read 1.2-inch color touchscreen display with a sleek design that easily transitions from a daily timepiece to a comprehensive golf watch. Once on the course, golfers can rely on a loaded feature set that includes the AutoShot round analyzer to track and auto-record shot distances.2 Golfers can wear the smartwatch in and out of the golf course and peruse smart notifications3 and activity-tracking features4 that include steps, sleep, calories, vibration alerts, move bar and built-in sport profiles. Whether golfers are looking for style points or sportiness, switching bands is easy with the Approach S42’s quick release bands. Enjoy more time on the links thanks to the Approach S42’s versatile battery life that lasts up to 15 hours in GPS mode, and up to 10 days in smartwatch mode.

Ready to tee off

Easy-to-use and practical for beginners and seasoned players alike, the Approach S12 includes interchangeable quick release bands and introduces a unique round watch design with a 1.3-inch sunlight-readable high-resolution display. Thanks to the new Big Numbers display mode, Approach S12 makes it easier than ever to read yardage numbers during play. When paired with the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone, the Approach S12 wirelessly updates a player’s most frequently played golf courses for up-to-date course information. Golfers can confidently play round after round thanks to the Approach S12’s internal, rechargeable battery that lasts up to 30 hours in GPS mode.

Clip and play

Golfers can fine-tune their game with the Approach G12 GPS rangefinder featuring a thin, compact design with a 1.3-inch high-resolution sunlight readable display that lasts up to 30 hours on a single battery charge. Offering all the benefits included in the Approach S12, the versatile Approach G12 GPS rangefinder adds a built-in clip and a lanyard loop to securely attach the device to pockets or golf bags.

Available now, the Approach S42 GPS golf smartwatch has a suggested retail price of $299.99; the Approach S12 GPS golf watch has a suggested retail price of $199.99; and the Approach G12 GPS golf rangefinder has a suggested retail price of $149.99. To learn more about these products and Garmin’s full line of golf electronics, visit garmin.com/approach.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences and enrich lives, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

1Requires app on your compatible smartphone.

2Lie and ball contact may affect shot tracking. Putts are not tracked. Some shots, particularly chip shots around the green, may not be tracked.

3When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble.

4See Garmin.com/ataccuracy; sleep tracking available when paired with your compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble.

