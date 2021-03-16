Code Corporation Signs U.K. and Ireland Distribution Agreement With Ingram Micro

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it has partnered with Ingram Micro to distribute Code’s products and services throughout the U.K. and Ireland.

Ingram Micro will distribute Code’s entire line of barcode scanning hardware technology solutions.

“Entering into this partnership with Ingram Micro is a critical growth point for our company because it will allow us to increase our presence in the U.K. and Ireland,” said Rene van Mourik, Vice President of Sales EMEA & APAC at Code. “Ingram Micro’s extensive distribution network and strategic warehouse location in the U.K. will undoubtedly bring new opportunities to Code as we expand our European footprint in the barcode scanning industry.”

This new agreement comes at an opportune time as organizations in many industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and retail, are increasing their use of data captured via barcode scanners in big data applications to minimize risk and maximize efficiencies. The agreement will enable both organizations to leverage each other’s strengths and better capitalize on the sizable and growing demand in the market.

“We’re delighted to be starting a new partnership with Code for the U.K. and Ireland and to be able to help expand their reach to an even wider market,” said Rob Ackers, General Manager – DCPOS, Ingram Micro. “Their unique range of solutions will enable our partners to take a fresh look at new and existing applications, particularly in the Healthcare space, and deliver extra value to their end customers.”

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at https://uk.ingrammicro.eu/.

About Code Corporation

For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.