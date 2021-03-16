FAIRWINDS Credit Union Selects Access Softek’s EasyVest Robo-Advisor to Help Members Build Wealth

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access Softek, Inc., an omnichannel digital banking platform provider, announced that FAIRWINDS Credit Union has selected its EasyVest™ robo-advisor solution to bring digital investing options to the more than 200,000 members it serves.

EasyVest is a digital wealth management solution that manages investments for users. The solution uses a series of questions to assess the user’s timeframe, risk appetite, income and investment goals, and then suggests the right investment portfolio for them. The solution covers both individual and retirement accounts and features an array of low-cost, broad index exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios. Users can also automatically rebalance their portfolios.

With the ability to start small and transfer funds from other accounts or even set up recurring transfers, it has never been simpler for consumers to build their wealth – a top priority for FAIRWINDS. The credit union consistently works toward the goals of helping members save more, eliminate debt, build wealth and live generously. EasyVest is the newest step in helping members attain and maintain a debt-free lifestyle.

“At FAIRWINDS, we encourage our members to build wealth at various stages on their journey to financial freedom,” said Tom Baldwin, SVP of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at FAIRWINDS. “We chose Access Softek to offer the ability for our members to start their investment account with as little as $200, as well as for its ease of use and ability to integrate with our online banking platform. We also liked that it is offered by a company who has been in the business of serving credit unions with online banking and mobile banking applications for decades.”

“FAIRWINDS tirelessly works to guide members toward a more financially healthy lifestyle and EasyVest is an important part of helping members build savings and attain more financial stability,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “With a robo-advisor, members do not have to worry about managing their own investments and making the right decisions, the technology makes the right decisions for them.”

About FAIRWINDS Credit Union

FAIRWINDS Credit Union, headed by President and CEO Larry Tobin, is headquartered in Orlando, FL and is consistently ranked as one of the best financial institutions and employers in the region. Founded in 1949, the company has close to 600 employees. FAIRWINDS is the financial partner that doesn’t want our members to have debt. FAIRWINDS empowers members to pursue and achieve their personal and business goals by offering products and services that promote healthy spending and saving habits.

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, having developed the first downloadable apps for mobile banking. Since that time, Access Softek has extended its track record of innovation to online banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, and automated investing integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, among many other innovative products. Now in its 35th year, Access Softek has delivered industry firsts to over 400 bank and credit union clients from its Berkeley, California headquarters. Learn more at AccessSoftek.com.