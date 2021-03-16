Yellowbrick Launches Velocity Partner Network to Expand North American Reach, Deliver Its Unmatched Cloud Data Warehouse to Enterprises

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hybrid cloud data warehouse company Yellowbrick Data announced the launch of its official channel partner program, the Yellowbrick Velocity Partner Network. The company’s profoundly fresh approach to data warehousing delivers game-changing simplicity, performance and return on investment (ROI) to meet customer needs. Yellowbrick’s new, world-class partner program aligns with its commitment to give enterprises unsurpassed analytics wherever their data resides, at the best price and with exponentially faster performance than any solution on the market.

To kick off the program, Yellowbrick has entered into a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 110 value-added distributor. Arrow aggregates world’s leading technologies and services to enable its global channel ecosystem. Arrow’s cloud management platform, ArrowSphere, removes the complexity in the IT buying process by connecting these technologies with thousands of channel partners and millions of end-users through an extensive cloud catalog and consumption management capabilities.

Velocity Partner Network Means Turn-Key Integration

Companies in the Yellowbrick Velocity Partner Network include value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators and distributors that can deliver turnkey solutions using Yellowbrick’s high-performance data warehousing and real-time analytics.

“Within their larger computing ecosystems, midmarket through Fortune 500 global enterprises need the seamless integration of resources, data and analytics across hybrid and multi-cloud boundaries that Yellowbrick provides,” said Allen Holmes, vice president of channels and alliances for Yellowbrick. “Through our Velocity Partner Network, more customers in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications will have the data-driven speed to answers they require, regardless of where their data lives. Because we offer the best performance and price-performance in the market, channel partners will benefit from excellent margins, as well as sales and technical training, leads and co-marketing support. End customers gain increased value.”

Joining Forces With Arrow to Serve the Continent

Launching with the Velocity Partner Network program is Yellowbrick’s collaboration with Arrow’s enterprise computing solutions business. FORTUNE recently named Arrow one of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” for the 21st year and ranked it first in its industry for the eighth consecutive year. As a value-added distributor, Arrow works with technology suppliers and innovators like Yellowbrick to help thousands of channel partners implement and bring to market innovative technologies within practical and customized, multi-vendor IT solutions.

Yellowbrick benefits from having access to Arrow’s VAR portfolio and its comprehensive reach throughout North America. Yellowbrick can quickly enter more markets to effectively deliver its solution to more enterprises in need of extreme performance metrics for any use case across all clouds. Arrow benefits from having Yellowbrick’s solutions in its supplier portfolio in the ever-expanding data warehouse market.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data provides the world’s only modern data warehouse for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Enterprises rely on Yellowbrick Data Warehouse to power critical business outcomes and get answers to the hardest business questions for improved profitability, better customer loyalty, and faster innovation in real time, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Yellowbrick offers superior price/performance for thousands of concurrent users on petabytes of data, along with the unique ability to run analytic workloads on premises, in a private cloud, and/or in any public cloud and manage them in a simple, consistent way—all with predictable pricing via fixed-cost annual subscription. Learn more at yellowbrick.com.

